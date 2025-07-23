Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

In comments to Der Spiegel news magazine, Pistorius said European NATO members needed "watertight" guarantees that any American-made Patriot air-defence systems sent to Ukraine would be replaced within about six to eight months.
US President Donald Trump last week announced a deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte for European alliance members to buy US weaponry -- particularly Patriot systems -- for Kyiv to help it in its war against Russia.
The move marked a pivot for Trump as his patience has worn thin with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for frustrating efforts to halt the war in Ukraine.
Germany has offered to finance two of the Patriot systems, while several other NATO allies have expressed willingness to pay for three more.
But concern has grown as Washington wants European allies to first send Patriot systems from their own stocks to Ukraine and then wait for replacements from the United States.
Pistorius told Der Spiegel it was important that "the countries transferring systems can continue to meet their NATO requirements and that no security gaps arise for NATO".
Countries including Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands had declared their willingness to finance Patriot systems, but Pistorius said that "no decision has been made as to which country could supply Patriot systems to Ukraine".
Speaking later at a Berlin news conference, he said talks were ongoing on the question of "which countries in Europe and beyond currently have Patriots, and in what quantities are they willing to hand them over?"
He added: "There is money for these Patriots. Now we just need the Patriots."
Germany formerly had 12 Patriot systems but has sent three to Ukraine and two to Poland. Another Patriot battery is dedicated to training, leaving Germany with six active units.
