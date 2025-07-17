Military Space News
MILTECH
 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) July 17, 2025

The United States was moving to get weapons to Ukraine quickly under President Donald Trump's plan for Europe to buy arms, and was weighing selling Patriot air defence systems from its own stocks, Washington's envoy to NATO said Thursday.

Trump on Monday announced a deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte for European NATO states to buy US weaponry -- particularly advanced Patriot systems -- and give it to Kyiv.

The move marked a pivot for the US leader as his patience has worn thin with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for frustrating efforts to halt the war in Ukraine.

"We are all moving with haste to facilitate this and get this done, and, you know, I think things are actually moving very quickly," US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told journalists.

"But I can't verify a date that this will all be completed."

European countries -- including Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden -- have expressed willingness to buy the weaponry for Kyiv.

But questions have been raised over where the systems will come from and how soon they can get to Ukraine as the war-torn country faces unprecedented Russian bombardments.

NATO's supreme commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, said separately that preparations were under way to ship the first Patriot systems to Ukraine under the scheme.

"We're already in the preparation phase for the first tranche of capability to start moving with respect to Patriots," Grynkewich told a conference in Germany.

Whitaker said that there was an "ongoing conversation" about whether the United States would sell Patriots already available in its own military stockpiles.

"We're never going to put the United States at a strategic disadvantage, and we're going to make sure that we have everything we need," he said.

"At the same time, I think we all acknowledge the desperate requirements that Ukraine currently, immediately needs on the battlefield and to protect their cities."

Other proposed options include European countries sending their systems to Kyiv now, and being able to purchase replacements as a priority from the United States.

The deal comes as US allies nervously monitor a US review of its force deployments around the world.

Washington has warned it could look to shift forces and weaponry away from Europe to focus more on China.

Whitaker said the United States was in "daily conversations" with allies about the process ahead of possible announcements in coming months.

"We've agreed to no surprises and no gaps in the strategic framework of Europe," he said.

"I don't think there's a lot of anxiety. I think there's just a lot of desire to know what our plan is so that there can be other planning."

Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILTECH
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
 Helsinki (AFP) June 19, 2025
 Finnish lawmakers on Thursday voted to leave a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, which four other countries in the region also plan to withdraw from, citing security threats posed by neighbouring Russia. The decision was approved by a wide majority with 157 voting in favour and 18 voting against. In early April, Helsinki announced it would begin preparing to withdraw from the anti-landmine Ottawa Convention, which the country acceded to in 2012, citing a fundamentally changed security environ ... read more
MILTECH
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

 Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea

 Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
MILTECH
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
MILTECH
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting

 Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces

 Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
MILTECH
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
MILTECH
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
MILTECH
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan

 Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
MILTECH
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit

 China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov

 Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
MILTECH
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.