Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Israel has repeatedly struck Huthi-held parts of Yemen after the Iran-backed rebels began targeting the country with missile and drone attacks, claiming solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza war.
The Huthis targeted Ben Gurion International Airport "using a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile", according to military spokesman Yarya Saree, who had hours earlier claimed a similar attack on the airport.
On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said "Yemen's fate will be the same as Tehran's" after hitting Huthi targets in Hodeida port in an attack aimed to prevent any attempt to restore infrastructure previously hit.
A Huthi security official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, told AFP that "the bombing destroyed the port's dock, which had been rebuilt following previous strikes."
The Huthis recently resumed deadly attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting ships they accuse of having links to Israel, to put pressure on Israel to end the Gaza war.
