Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief

President Donald Trump has pushed for increased military burden-sharing with Europe since returning to office earlier this year, with NATO allies agreeing last month to boost their defense spending.
"Europe is preparing to take responsibility for its own defense. You asked us to do that, and finally we are moving ahead," Andrius Kubilius said in a speech in Washington.
"We are recognizing that you, Americans, have really the right and the reason in the longer-term perspective to start to shift more and more towards the Indo-Pacific in order to mitigate Chinese rising military power," he said.
"We Europeans need to ramp up our defense capabilities," the former Lithuanian prime minister said, adding: "That is what we are doing."
The United States has for years identified China as its primary military rival and has sought to shift its focus and additional military assets to Asia.
But unrest in the Middle East has repeatedly pulled American attention back to that region, with US assets being shifted -- at least temporarily -- away from Asia as a result.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential
What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters