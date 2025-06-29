Military Space News
 Germany backs Israel after Iran war in first high-level visit
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Bat Yam, Israel (AFP) June 29, 2025

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed support for Israel on Sunday during a visit to the site of an Iranian missile strike near Tel Aviv, part of the destruction left by this month's 12-day war.

It was the first visit by a senior foreign official since the war between Iran and Israel, which ended on Tuesday after a ceasefire was announced.

"We must deepen our support for Israel," Dobrindt said, speaking amid the rubble in Bat Yam, south of the coastal hub of Tel Aviv, where an Iranian strike killed nine people including three children.

Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran on June 13, saying it was aimed at keeping the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the German visit a gesture of "solidarity" and urged the international community to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 17, on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Canada, said Israel was doing the "dirty work... for all of us" by targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Israel has acknowledged being hit by more than 50 missiles during the 12-day war with Iran, resulting in 28 deaths, but the true extent of the damage may never be known due to stringent media restrictions.

In Iran, Israeli strikes killed at least 627 civilians and injured nearly 4,900, according to official figures.

NUKEWARS
