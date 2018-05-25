Chinese defence minister tells US counterpart containing China 'futile'



by AFP Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Sept 10, 2025



China's defence minister warned the United States that "containing, deterring, or interfering with China will be futile" in talks with his US counterpart on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two strategic rivals also discussed the fraught issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea, according to CCTV.

"Any attempt or interference to use force to support independence or use Taiwan to contain China will be thwarted," Dong Jun told US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a video call.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take it, while Washington is the democratic island's main arms supplier and is committed to its defence.

Hegseth "made clear that the United States does not seek conflict with China nor is it pursuing regime change or strangulation of the PRC," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, referring to China by the initials of its formal name.

"At the same time, however, he forthrightly relayed that the US has vital interests in the Asia-Pacific, the priority theater, and will resolutely protect those interests," Parnell added.

In the South China Sea, Dong said Beijing "firmly opposes infringement and provocation by certain countries and the deliberate incitement of chaos by countries outside the region," CCTV reported.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping claims with its neighbours.

The US Navy has regularly sent ships to conduct "freedom of navigation" transits in the region, angering Beijing.

"We must... build an equal, respectful, peacefully coexistent, stable and positive military-to-military relationship. We must respect each other's core interests," Dong said.

The Pentagon said the talks were "candid and constructive", with Hegseth and Dong agreeing to further discussions.

China-US talks mark a 'small step' towards Xi meeting Trump

Beijing (AFP) Sept 11, 2025 - Back-to-back talks between the United States and China's top diplomats and defence chiefs could mark "a small step" towards a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, analysts said, but cautioned against expecting an imminent summit.

The last time US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met was in 2019 so all eyes would be on any discussions of flashpoint issues like Taiwan, the South China Sea and US tariffs.

Tensions between the world's two biggest economies simmered this year, but have significantly cooled since April, when both countries slapped escalating tariffs on each others' exports.

Trump and Xi last spoke in June over the phone.

The US leader said in August that he expects to visit China this year or shortly afterwards, noting that economic ties between the two countries have improved.

While Xi has not publicly commented on a potential Trump visit, Wednesday's talks between the countries' defence and foreign affairs heads have raised hopes of a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a telephone call on Wednesday that he wanted constructive and open dialogue with China.

Wang described the call with Rubio as fruitful but warned that "recent negative words and deeds from the US side have undermined China's legitimate rights and interests", according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

The talks were "a continuance of previous conversations and gestures made by both leaders and negotiations on the trade deal", said Dylan Loh, an associate professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"It is, to me, a positive small step but there are many more steps to make," Loh told AFP.

- Uncertainty ahead -

In a separate video call the same day, China's defence minister warned Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that "containing, deterring, or interfering with China will be futile", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two conversations could "pave the way for a Trump-Xi meeting", said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

"But none of that is clear at this point," Chong told AFP.

"The president is known to make and change decisions quickly, so it may be premature to predict that some leaders' meeting is imminent," he cautioned, referring to Trump.

The calls came days after Xi presided over a major parade to mark the end of World War II, bringing together leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump accused the three leaders of conspiring against the United States.

Xi is unlikely to confirm the date and possibility of a meet with Trump until there is an "agreed scripted list of items to talk about" with his counterpart, said Lim Tai Wei, a professor and East Asia expert at Japan's Soka University.

"China's unique political system does not allow any surprises to spring up during any summit with Trump," Lim told AFP.

NTU's Loh said that there was always an expectation that the two leaders may meet during an upcoming APEC summit between late October and early November, which is being held in Korea's southern city of Gyeongju.

"However, given the rapid changes internally and externally, you never really quite know," Loh added.

