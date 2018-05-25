Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 NATO says bolstering eastern flank after Poland drone intrusion
NATO says bolstering eastern flank after Poland drone intrusion
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Sept 12, 2025

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Friday that the alliance would reinforce the defence of its eastern flank following the intrusion of Russian drones in Polish airspace this week.

The announcement comes after NATO scrambled jets to shoot down Russian drones over allied airspace for the first time since the war in Ukraine started three-and-a-half years ago.

"NATO is launching Eastern Sentry to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank," Rutte told a joint news conference with NATO's top commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich.

"This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from allies including Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Germany," Rutte said

He said the reinforcements would include "more traditional military capabilities" in addition to "elements designed to address the particular challenges associated with the use of drones".

NATO is still assessing whether Russia had intentionally violated Poland's airspace or not, he added, but repeated that either way "it is reckless. It is unacceptable."

NATO's announcement comes after allies including France and Germany said they would send more fighter jets to Poland.

"Although the immediacy of our focus is on Poland, this situation transcends the borders of one nation. What affects one ally affects us all," Grynkewich said.

"Eastern Sentry will be flexible and agile, delivering even more focused deterrence and defence exactly when and where needed," he added.

NATO has hailed as a success its response to the incursion that saw the latest US-made fighter jets scrambled to shoot down relatively inexpensive Russian drones.

But there have been questions over why only a handful of the drones that entered Polish airspace were apparently destroyed.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance, to learn from the smallest tactical error to how we're approaching certain problems," Grynkewich said.

"The scale of the incursion the other day was obviously larger than previous incursions that we've had. So bringing additional resources to bear on this problem will help to solve that."

He added that NATO was making efforts to make sure "we get lower cost weapons that we can use to defend ourselves, to make this a sustainable operation over time".

"When there's a fighter pilot that's in the air, or someone on the ground who's defending the alliance, I don't want them thinking about how much their weapons cost. I want them defending our citizens," he said.

Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked NATO for its "decisive action and decisions in response to Russia's aggressive policy".

The new deployment was "not only a strategic decision" but "an expression of responsibility for the security of the entire eastern flank of the alliance," he added.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Russian drones in Poland put NATO to the test
 Paris (AFP) Sept 10, 2025
 The intrusion of Russian drones into Poland - whether deliberate, as Ukraine's European allies contend, or accidental - is a test of NATO's readiness and resolve, experts say. - Were the violations deliberate? - The overflights came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine overnight, including in the western city of Lviv, around 50 miles (80 kilometres) from the Polish border. Poland's airspace was violated 19 times, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday, and at least th ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
SUPERPOWERS
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland

 Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
SUPERPOWERS
Germany condemns Russia for drone incursion as Poland invokes NATO Article 4

 Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SUPERPOWERS
Next-Gen Automotive Innovation: Smarter, Safer, More Connected

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
SUPERPOWERS
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans

 Two suspected military tech smugglers flee Serbia house arrest

 Union to vote on deal to end strike at Boeing defense branch

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
SUPERPOWERS
NATO military campaign will protect Poland's Eastern front

 Rubio to meet with Netanyahu in Israel; Arab nations gather in Qatar

 Russian drones in Poland put NATO to the test

 Marco Rubio to address global security during overseas trip
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.