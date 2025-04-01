Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit

Denmark has in recent months been seeking European backing to counter US President Donald Trump's threats to take over Greenland.
Trump has signalled that he wants the strategically located, resource-rich Danish territory to become part of the United States.
A framework agreement signed during King Frederik X's first state visit to France foresees "the supply of 250 to 1,000 Mistral 3 missiles," the Elysee said, without further details.
"Today we mark... a shared commitment to create a stronger and more resilient Europe for the future," King Frederik X said in English, speaking at a Franco-Danish economic forum.
Macron said Denmark could count on France.
"When the winds are blowing hard in Denmark, France is there," he said. "When times are tough, we stand side by side."
Denmark, generally perceived as an ally of Washington, has been seeking to ramp up ties with France and boost European security.
"Close cooperation with France is absolutely necessary in times of war in Europe and in a constantly changing security situation," the Danish defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said in Paris.
"Strengthening the European defence industry is crucial for the success of the ongoing rearmament," he added.
The Mistral 3 is a short-range surface-to-air defence missile used against all types of targets, including fighter jets, transport planes, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.
In 2024, eight European countries including France and Denmark signed an agreement for the joint acquisition of the missile.
Denmark, one of Ukraine's main supporters, has said it is in particular need of anti-aircraft defence systems. The country had earlier acquired 19 French-made Caesar cannons, which it handed over to Ukraine.
Denmark has also purchased 130 Finnish Patria armoured personnel carriers, said a statement from the country's defence ministry.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
|
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters