Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
 By Max DELANY
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) April 2, 2025

Nervous US allies at NATO are scrambling to keep President Donald Trump engaged by upping defence spending, vowing to take the reins on Ukraine and queueing for face time at the White House.

But as his administration savages Europe, undercuts Kyiv and warms to Russia, Western diplomats fret that even if the alliance is salvaged it runs the risk of being hollowed out.

"We know the direction: less US in the alliance," said one NATO diplomat, talking like others on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive subjects.

"Our interest is to keep the maximum US in the alliance."

So far, US officials have insisted that Washington remains committed to an alliance that has seen American military might underpin Western security for over seven decades.

That's at least some reassurance after Trump reportedly threatened to pull the United States out entirely during his first term.

Still, the warning signs are flashing red.

Those range from the deep contempt for Europe voiced by Trump's team, to territorial threats against Greenland and Canada, and the president's threats to only protect allies spending enough that strike at the heart of NATO's mutual defence pledge.

Meanwhile, as Washington makes clear it could shift forces away from Europe to focus on other challenges, Trump's outreach to Russia has unleashed fears he could end up siding with number one nemesis Moscow.

"The level of optimism is certainly dropping," a second NATO diplomat told AFP.

"The US still hasn't taken any concrete decisions, but every day seems to bring another hit against the foundations of the alliance."

- Withdrawing from Europe? -

US defence chief Pete Hegseth fired the first shots in February, warning European allies in a fiery debut at NATO that they would have to "take ownership of conventional security on the continent", with Washington "prioritising deterring war with China in the Pacific".

Trump's is not the first US administration to float pulling back from Europe: Barack Obama vowed a "pivot to Asia" in 2011.

"We always knew that the moment would come when America would sort of step back and Europe would have to do more -- and that's not a bad thing," said Jamie Shea, a former NATO official now with the Chatham House think tank.

"The idea is to try to keep as much American engagement as you possibly can, and if they do start withdrawing, at least trying to make sure that they withdraw the less important stuff and the door is always open for them to ramp up again."

Diplomats and officials insist that if the United States is planning to scale down its presence in Europe then it needs to lay out a clear timeline so as not to leave gaps in the continent's defence.

Europe is ramping up its expenditure and weapons production to be ready, spurred on by Trump's demand to more than double NATO's spending target to five percent of GDP.

Even then, officials concede that replacing key assets like US nuclear capabilities will prove almost impossible.

"The Americans have got to be honest with the Europeans about what they're going to take away and what they're going to leave -- because at the moment, the problem for Europe is it has no idea," Shea said.

"With Trump's performative politics, strategic thinking and long-term planning come much behind short-term punitive measures and headlines, and that means all this could be severely bungled."

- Siding with Russia? -

While US involvement inside the alliance may be one issue, NATO members in Europe are also fretting about potentially more fundamental threats.

NATO is essentially based on an act of faith -- article five of its founding treaty that declares an attack on one ally "shall be considered an attack against them all".

That provides succour to allies, and wards off adversaries, provided everyone believes it. But Trump has cast doubt on the US commitment, suggesting he would only protect countries spending enough.

"Article five is about psychology -- and in this sense he did question it," admitted one diplomat.

Beyond that, there is another looming unthinkable haunting the alliance.

As he reaches out to Russia on Ukraine and sidelines Europe, could Trump genuinely be willing to draw close to their prime enemy Russian President Vladimir Putin?

For now the hope is that Trump's courting of Moscow is part of his negotiating strategy to try to secure a deal to end the war.

"It can be a bitter medicine to swallow but, if it's just tactical, of course it could be acceptable," a fourth diplomat said.

"If it is a strategic shift, then of course it's a big problem."

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
 Washington (AFP) April 1, 2025
 President Donald Trump's nominee to be the top US military officer will testify Tuesday before a Senate hearing, where he will likely be grilled about his readiness for the job given his lack of required experience. Democrats have sharply criticized the dismissal of general CQ Brown - the previous chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - and other senior officers, accusing Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of seeking to ensure the military is led by people loyal to the president. In an unus ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
SUPERPOWERS
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services

 UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
SUPERPOWERS
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
SUPERPOWERS
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
SUPERPOWERS
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
SUPERPOWERS
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers

 Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.