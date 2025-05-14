BlackSky Secures Early Access Agreements for Gen-3 Satellite Services with Global Defense Customers

"These early access agreements demonstrate confidence in the quality and reliability of our imagery products and will give these customers transformative capabilities that BlackSky uniquely delivers through our proven end-to-end, next-generation AI-enabled commercial architecture," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO.
The agreements provide clients with subscription-based access to the BlackSky Spectra tasking and analytics platform, allowing them to order Gen-2 and Gen-3 imagery along with AI-driven analytics. These initial contracts are expected to expand in scope as BlackSky increases Gen-3 satellite capacity, supporting diverse defense missions worldwide.
"Dawn-to-dusk, high-cadence monitoring has become a foundational element of many of our customers' space-based intelligence operations," O'Toole added. "Our customers rely on BlackSky as a trusted partner, delivering real-time decision-quality data at mission speed."
BlackSky's global client network processes thousands of high-resolution images and analytics each month, offering critical insights into areas like border security, nuclear sites, port activity, and other key infrastructure.
Related Links
BlackSky
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks
Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes
Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade
China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'
Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters