BlackSky Secures Early Access Agreements for Gen-3 Satellite Services with Global Defense Customers

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has signed early access agreements for its Gen-3 satellite services with multiple international defense sector clients, offering real-time, high-resolution satellite imagery for enhanced situational awareness. These customers will gain access to ultra-detailed, 35-centimeter imagery, enabling rapid intelligence assessments and a broader range of mission-critical solutions.

"These early access agreements demonstrate confidence in the quality and reliability of our imagery products and will give these customers transformative capabilities that BlackSky uniquely delivers through our proven end-to-end, next-generation AI-enabled commercial architecture," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO.

The agreements provide clients with subscription-based access to the BlackSky Spectra tasking and analytics platform, allowing them to order Gen-2 and Gen-3 imagery along with AI-driven analytics. These initial contracts are expected to expand in scope as BlackSky increases Gen-3 satellite capacity, supporting diverse defense missions worldwide.

"Dawn-to-dusk, high-cadence monitoring has become a foundational element of many of our customers' space-based intelligence operations," O'Toole added. "Our customers rely on BlackSky as a trusted partner, delivering real-time decision-quality data at mission speed."

BlackSky's global client network processes thousands of high-resolution images and analytics each month, offering critical insights into areas like border security, nuclear sites, port activity, and other key infrastructure.

