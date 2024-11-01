Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 ICEYE unveils Tactical Access which grants guaranteed SAR satellite imaging for urgent operational needs
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 31, 2025

ICEYE has announced Tactical Access, a commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite product for customers needing rapid, high-volume imagery and flexible tasking timelines. Tactical Access allows direct user control over SAR satellite tasking, with reserved imaging capacity and options for dedicated ground stations enabling near real-time image acquisition and delivery.

Unlike conventional first-in, first-out scheduling that cannot adapt to sudden intelligence or time-sensitive demands, Tactical Access clients receive assured imaging slots and immediate access. Dedicated ground stations combine antennas and ICEYE's proprietary Edge processor to downlink and process data within minutes, supporting secure data custody for national security applications. Alternatively, users can opt for secure cloud delivery for finished imagery within hours.

Tactical Access supports ICEYE's Generation 4 satellites with up to 16 cm resolution and large scanning modes, utilizing electronic beam-steering to capture multiple high-resolution scenes in brief imaging windows. The service features an interface tailored for high-frequency collection planning.

John Cartwright, Senior VP of Data Product at ICEYE, stated, "Tactical Access serves the demanding needs of our imagery power users around the globe by breaking the paradigm of the traditional imagery planning and delivery model. We have high-volume national security customers requiring significant planning flexibility and very short tasking planning-to-delivery timelines. Tactical Access is the industry's best product for these needs, providing access to the industry's finest SAR imagery with maximum flexibility."

