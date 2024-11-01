ICEYE unveils Tactical Access which grants guaranteed SAR satellite imaging for urgent operational needs

Unlike conventional first-in, first-out scheduling that cannot adapt to sudden intelligence or time-sensitive demands, Tactical Access clients receive assured imaging slots and immediate access. Dedicated ground stations combine antennas and ICEYE's proprietary Edge processor to downlink and process data within minutes, supporting secure data custody for national security applications. Alternatively, users can opt for secure cloud delivery for finished imagery within hours.
Tactical Access supports ICEYE's Generation 4 satellites with up to 16 cm resolution and large scanning modes, utilizing electronic beam-steering to capture multiple high-resolution scenes in brief imaging windows. The service features an interface tailored for high-frequency collection planning.
John Cartwright, Senior VP of Data Product at ICEYE, stated, "Tactical Access serves the demanding needs of our imagery power users around the globe by breaking the paradigm of the traditional imagery planning and delivery model. We have high-volume national security customers requiring significant planning flexibility and very short tasking planning-to-delivery timelines. Tactical Access is the industry's best product for these needs, providing access to the industry's finest SAR imagery with maximum flexibility."
Related Links
ICEYE
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters