India to resume border ceremony with Pakistan

At least 60 people died in fighting triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing -- a charge Pakistan denies.
India's Border Security force said the sunset ceremony on its side would be open to the media on Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday at the Attari-Wagah land border in the northern state of Punjab.
Pakistan said it never stopped the ceremony, with its troops marching on its side of the border alone.
The ceremony however is expected to be a low-key affair with diplomatic measures against Pakistan still in place, including the closure of the land border.
For years, the ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been a popular tourist attraction.
Visitors from both sides come to cheer on soldiers goose-stepping in a chest-puffing theatrical show of pageantry.
The frontier was a colonial creation at the violent end of British rule in 1947 which sliced the sub-continent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.
The daily border ritual has largely endured over the decades, surviving innumerable diplomatic flare-ups and military skirmishes.
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, Huthis claim attack
Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks
Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
UK govt defends supplying fighter jet parts to Israel
Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65
Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz
With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters