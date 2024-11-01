Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in the Sea of Oman

On Monday, the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, also launched exercises in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a challenge to US naval forces deployed in the region.
"The joint naval exercise of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia will take place tomorrow (Thursday) in the Sea of Oman and in the northern Indian Ocean," the ISNA agency reported, citing drill spokesman, Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo.
"The aim is to strengthen maritime security and to deepen relations between the navies of the two countries," he said, without specifying the duration of the drill.
The war games come as Iran struck an upbeat tone following the second round of Oman-mediated negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday.
Previous talks between the two foes collapsed following the unprecedented Israeli strike on Iran in June 2025, which sparked a 12-day war that the United States briefly joined.
US President Donald Trump has deployed a significant naval force in the region, which he has described as an "armada."
Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, particularly during periods of tension with the United States, but it has never been closed.
A key passageway for global shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas, the Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of several incidents in the past and has returned to the spotlight as pressure has ratcheted amid the US-Iran talks.
Iran announced on Tuesday that it would partially close it for a few hours for "security" reasons during its own drills in the strait.
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
US cuts leave Ukraine aid at record low: think tank
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters