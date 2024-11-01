Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation a threat and will not tolerate its continuation without responding," General Amir Hatami said, according to the Fars news agency.
Hatami, commander of the Iranian army but not Iran's most senior officer, warned that "if the enemy makes a mistake" Iran's response would be more robust than during last June's 12-day war with Israel.
In recent days, US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene in Iran if demonstrators were killed, while Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the protests.
On December 28 merchants in Tehran staged a protest against soaring prices and the collapse of the rial, triggering a wave of similar actions in several cities, some of them deadly.
The demonstrations have yet to reach the scale of a 2022 to 2023 movement, let alone that of the mass 2009 street protests that followed disputed elections.
But the economic protests have attracted international attention, including from the leaders of the Islamic republic's international foes.
"We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," Trump told reporters on Sunday.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, told Israel's cabinet: "We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty and justice."
On Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry accused Trump and Netanyahu of inciting violence and trying to undermine Iran's national unity.
The war in June began with an unprecedented Israeli attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.
The United States briefly took part in the strikes, hitting three major Iranian nuclear sites.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
China rolls out 2 ton unmanned cargo aircraft to expand domestic aerial logistics
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Bombs away for Trump, self-proclaimed peace president
US allies, foes alarmed by toppling of Venezuela's Maduro
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters