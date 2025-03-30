Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 30, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Sunday that his country had rejected holding direct talks with the Trump administration over its nuclear program but is willing to begin indirect talks.

Pezeshkian delivered the remarks, published by his office, in a cabinet meeting speech in response to a letter sent by President Donald Trump, received through Oman. Iranian state media, which confirmed the news, said Trump sent the letter through an Emirati emissary on March 12.

"Although the issue of direct negotiations between the two sides was rejected, it was stated that the path of indirect negotiations is open," Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian said Iran has "never avoided negotiations" over its nuclear program and said it was the "behavior of the Americans" that would determine the path of nuclear talks.

The contents of the letter have not been made public, though Trump told Fox News that he told Iran it cannot have a nuclear weapon and that the United States was willing to go use its military to prevent that if Iran refused to negotiate.

The fact that Iran had responded was first reported Friday with Kamal Kharazi, the top foreign policy adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, making similar remarks expressing openness to indirect talks.

The alignment between Pezeshkian and Kharazi marks a rare moment of consensus between Iran's elected government and its unelected religious leadership on foreign policy. Their shared openness to indirect nuclear talks signals a coordinated shift in Tehran's approach, potentially paving the way for renewed diplomacy between Iran and the West.

The United States opposes Iran obtaining nuclear weapons due to concerns about regional instability, the potential for a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, and threats to allies like Israel. U.S. officials also worry Iran could provide nuclear technology to non-state actors.

Iran argues that as a sovereign nation it has the right to develop nuclear capabilities for defense and energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and some advocates say that nuclear deterrence could stabilize power dynamics in the region, much like it has among other nuclear-armed states.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran says it has responded to Trump's nuclear talks letter
 Tehran (AFP) Mar 28, 2025
 Iran has sent a response to a letter from US President Donald Trump that called for nuclear talks and warned of possible military action if it refuses, its foreign minister said Thursday. "This official response includes a letter in which our position regarding the current situation and Mr Trump's letter has been fully explained to the other party," Abbas Araghchi told the official IRNA news agency. He added that the letter was delivered to Oman, which has served as an intermediary in the past ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
NUKEWARS
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization
NUKEWARS
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
NUKEWARS
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
NUKEWARS
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
NUKEWARS
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

 French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table

 NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.