Iran says any new attack would be 'another failure'

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war during which Iran responded with missile and drone strikes.
During the 12-day war, Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas, with the United States joining later with strikes on key nuclear facilities.
The conflict derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington which had begun in April. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.
In an interview published Wednesday with Swiss newspaper Le Temps, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said "if diplomacy fails, I fear a renewed use of force".
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said it was not clear whether Grossi's remarks were meant "out of concern or as a threat".
"But those who issue such threats must understand that repeating a failed experience will only lead to another failure," he added in a video published by the foreign ministry.
Tensions between Iran and the IAEA surged immediately after 12-day war, with Tehran suspending its cooperation with the agency over what it described as its failure to adequately condemn the Israeli and US strikes.
In September, Iran and the IAEA agreed a new cooperation framework, but weeks later Tehran deemed that framework invalid after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the return of UN sanctions that were removed under a 2015 nuclear deal.
That deal was effectively torpedoed in 2018 when the US unilaterally withdrew from it during President Donald Trump's first term in office.
During his interview, Grossi said Iran had since the war imposed "limits on inspections because it fears for its security" and only allowed inspectors "sparingly".
According to the IAEA, Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent threshold required for a bomb.
"If it were to take the next steps, Iran would have enough material for around 10 nuclear bombs," said Grossi.
"However, we have no proof that Tehran was seeking to acquire nuclear weapons."
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought
'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
|
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Pope Leo visits 'school of peace' sailing the Mediterranean
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters