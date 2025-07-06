Iran wins backing of BRICS allies over Israel, US strikes



by AFP Staff Writers



Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (AFP) July 6, 2025



Iran won the support of fellow BRICS nations meeting in Rio de Janeiro Sunday, with the bloc condemning recent Israel and US air strikes that hit military, nuclear and other targets.

"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025," leaders said in a summit statement, without naming the United States or Israel.

"We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities," the bloc said.

The 11-nation grouping said the strikes "constitute a violation of international law."

The declaration is a diplomatic victory for Tehran, which has received limited regional or global support after a 12-day bombing campaign by the Israeli military, which culminated in US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

The BRICS gathering includes Israel's arch foe Iran, but also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran.

BRICS diplomats had been in disagreement over how strongly to denounce Israel's bombing of Iran and its actions in Gaza, but ultimately strengthened their language at Tehran's request.

Related Links

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

