Iran wins backing of BRICS allies over Israel, US strikes

"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025," leaders said in a summit statement, without naming the United States or Israel.
"We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities," the bloc said.
The 11-nation grouping said the strikes "constitute a violation of international law."
The declaration is a diplomatic victory for Tehran, which has received limited regional or global support after a 12-day bombing campaign by the Israeli military, which culminated in US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.
The BRICS gathering includes Israel's arch foe Iran, but also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran.
BRICS diplomats had been in disagreement over how strongly to denounce Israel's bombing of Iran and its actions in Gaza, but ultimately strengthened their language at Tehran's request.
