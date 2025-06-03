Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched
Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 3, 2025

The Israeli military said it was shelling targets in Syria on Tuesday in response to a pair of projectile launches, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying he held Syria's leader "directly responsible".

A military statement said that "two projectiles were identified crossing from Syria into Israeli territory, and fell in open areas", adding in a subsequent statement that its "artillery struck in southern Syria" following the launches.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported shelling "targeting the Yarmuk Basin, in the west of Daraa" province.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said bombardments had hit farmland in the province, without reporting casualties.

There were no reports of casualties or damage on the Israeli side due to the projectiles, which the military said triggered air raid sirens in parts of the southern Golan Heights, a territory Israel conquered from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

Katz, the Israeli defence minister, said in a statement released by his office that "we view the president of Syria as directly responsible for any threat or fire directed at the State of Israel."

"A full response will follow shortly," he added.

Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, led the Islamist group that spearheaded the offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

Israeli media said Tuesday's projectiles were the first fired from Syria into Israeli territory since Assad's fall.

Following his overthrow, Israel moved its forces into the UN-patrolled demilitarised zone in the Golan Heights, and has carried out hundreds of strikes against military targets in Syria.

Israel says the strikes aim to stop advanced weapons reaching Syria's new authorities, whom it considers jihadists.

In a statement on Sunday, Israel's military said its troops were continuing "defensive operations in southern Syria" to "dismantle terrorist infrastructure and protect the residents of the Golan Heights".

Syria and Israel have technically been at war since 1948.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Iraq condemns 'repeated Israeli attacks' on Lebanon
 Baghdad (AFP) June 1, 2025
 Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon as he hosted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, on his first visit to Baghdad since taking office. Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that ended more than a year of conflict - including two months of open war - with militant group Hezbollah, which emerged severely weakened. Lebanese authorities reported on Sunday the third deadly Israeli raid on the country's south in four ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
WAR REPORT
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
WAR REPORT
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
WAR REPORT
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
WAR REPORT
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
WAR REPORT
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'

 In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs

 Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'

 Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas
WAR REPORT
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'

 Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.