Israel army says targeted IJ militant in Gaza strike; 2 killed in strikes in south Lebanon

For the past two weeks there has been a fragile truce between Hamas, an ally of Islamic Jihad, and Israel -- although the latter reserves the right to defend itself and its forces from militant attacks.
"A short while ago, the IDF (army) conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops," the military said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists as he left Israel, did not address the strike directly, but he noted that incidents are common in the immediate aftermath of ceasefires.
"Every night will bring new challenges on how to keep it together," he said. "So we recognise that, but we also feel like we've made tremendous progress in the last 12 or 13 days."
Inside the Hamas-run territory, the Al-Awda hospital confirmed it had received wounded for treatment after a strike in Nuseirat.
"The hospital has received four injured people following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a civilian car in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza," the hospital said.
The military said it would continue operations in Gaza "to remove any immediate threat" to its troops.
Two killed in Israeli strikes in south Lebanon
Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Oct 24, 2025 - Israeli air strikes killed two people in southern Lebanon on Friday, state media and the ministry of health reported, with Israel's military saying it had targeted members of Hezbollah.
According to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA), one man "was targeted by an Israeli drone with a guided missile while he was driving" along the road to the village of Toul, not far from Nabatieh.
It identified the slain man as Abbas Hassan Karky.
In a statement, the Israeli army said it "struck and eliminated" Karky, calling him "the logistics commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front headquarters".
The military said Karky had "led efforts to rebuild Hezbollah's combat capabilities" following last year's war with Israel, and that he had also been responsible "for managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon".
The health ministry later reported that another "Israeli strike targeting a car" had killed one person and wounded another, also near Nabatieh.
The Israeli military announced a strike in the same area, saying it had targeted a "terrorist who was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's military capabilities".
Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the November 2024 truce, which sought to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah that culminated in two months of open war.
The latest attacks come a day after Israeli strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon killed four people, including an elderly woman.
The Israeli army said Thursday that it "struck several terrorist targets", including "a camp used for training Hezbollah militants".
As part of that ceasefire deal, Israeli troops were to withdraw from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle any military infrastructure in the south.
Under US pressure and fearing an escalation of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah, a plan the movement and its allies oppose.
During a meeting on Thursday with US General Joseph Clearfield, the head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that "Lebanon is committed to completing the arms monopoly process south of the Litani River before the end of the year".
He demanded, in return, that Israel fulfil "its duties and obligations to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories and cease its ongoing attacks".
Despite the terms of the truce, Israel has kept troops deployed in five border points it deems strategic.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
UK to urge more long-range missiles for Ukraine at London summit
Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought
'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
|
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
Lithuania slams airspace incursion denied by Russia
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump as EU seeks to shore up Ukraine as US wavers
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Trump says Xi could have 'big influence' on Putin; as high-stakes meeting with Xi looms
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters