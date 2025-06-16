Military Space News
 Israel death toll from Iran missiles at 24: PM's office
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 16, 2025

Iranian missiles have killed at least 24 people in Israel since Friday, the Israeli prime minister's office said in an updated toll following the latest attacks.

The toll issued on Monday includes 11 deaths recorded since midnight, the office said, including four in Petakh Tikva near Tel Aviv, three in Haifa and one in the Bnei Brak suburb of Tel Aviv. It also includes two bodies retrieved following a previous strike on Bat Yam and one more killed in an unspecified location.

Israeli rescuers say latest Iran strikes kill five, wound 92
Jerusalem (AFP) June 16, 2025 - Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said five people were killed and 92 wounded Monday in Iran's latest missile strikes on the country, raising a previous toll of four deaths.

The casualties were from strikes on four sites in central Israel, the MDA said in a statement, adding those killed included "two women and two men around the age of 70, as well as one additional fatality".

"So far, MDA teams have evacuated 92 injured individuals to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition with facial injuries, six in moderate condition, and 85 in mild condition," it added.

The MDA said search and rescue operations were ongoing at two of the four sites.

Iran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities early Monday, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had warned on Monday that Tehran's residents would "pay the price" for Iranian strikes on Israeli civilians.

Israel defence minister warns 'residents of Tehran will pay price' for strikes on civilians
Jerusalem (AFP) June 16, 2025 - Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that Tehran's residents would "pay the price" for Iranian strikes on Israeli civilians, after overnight missile attacks killed several.

"The boastful dictator from Tehran has turned into a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israel's civilian home front in an attempt to deter the (Israeli military) from continuing the offensive that is crippling his capabilities," Katz wrote on his Telegram channel. "The residents of Tehran will pay the price -- and soon."

US envoy says Tel Aviv embassy building damaged by Iran strike
Jerusalem (AFP) June 16, 2025 - The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday said an embassy building in Tel Aviv sustained minor damage from a nearby Iranian missile strike, reporting no injuries to US personnel.

Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles on Israeli cities early Monday, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation.

AFP images showed gutted buildings in the coastal hub of Tel Aviv, after Israel's army warned people to take cover from incoming Iranian missiles.

"Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel," Huckabee said on X.

He said the US embassy in Jerusalem would remain closed on Monday as orders to "shelter in place (are) still in effect".

After decades of enmity and proxy wars, Israel's assault on Iran last week has touched off the most intense fighting yet and triggered fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

Israel says its attacks have hit military and nuclear facilities and killed many top commanders and atomic scientists.

But a senior US official said Sunday that US President Donald Trump told Israel to back down from a plan to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump has urged the foes to "make a deal", but told reporters Sunday that "sometimes they have to fight it out" first.

 Space War News

