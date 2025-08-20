Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Israel launches new spy satellite in 'message' to enemies
Israel launches new spy satellite in 'message' to enemies
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 3, 2025

Israel has launched a new spy satellite into orbit in what Defence Minister Israel Katz described on Wednesday as a "message" to its enemies that they are under continuous surveillance.

"The launch of the Ofek 19 satellite yesterday is an achievement of the highest global level. Few countries possess these capabilities," Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

"This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be -- we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in every situation," he added.

The satellite's launch on Tuesday night came two months after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran which saw Israel strike Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as residential areas, more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away.

Over 12,000 satellite images of Iranian territory were collected to direct the strikes, according to Daniel Gold, head of the defence ministry's research and development directorate.

The operation "underscored that having advanced observation capabilities in our region is critical for achieving aerial and ground superiority," said Boaz Levy, CEO of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked on the project alongside the ministry of defence.

Israel joined the club of space powers in 1988 with the deployment of its first Ofek satellite.

Related Links
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
BlackSky expands non Earth imaging partnership with HEO under new seven figure contract
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 20, 2025
 BlackSky Technology Inc. has signed a seven figure Gen 2 space domain awareness expansion contract with HEO to provide fully automated low latency non Earth imaging services for defense, intelligence and commercial missions. The agreement marks the fourth phase of the program, following full automation of the tasking to delivery process. "BlackSky's high resolution Gen 2 high cadence monitoring constellation continues to contribute valuable insight for space domain awareness," said Brian O'Toole, ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military

 Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
SPACEWAR
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement

 US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers

 Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine

 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

 Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
SPACEWAR
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SPACEWAR
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
SPACEWAR
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025

 Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'

 UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

 Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
SPACEWAR
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'

 Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

 Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

 China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.