Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen's Huthis

"The Huthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn -- we will complete all 10 plagues," Israel Katz posted on X.
He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Huthi missiles.
The Huthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels had targeted Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile.
The Iran-backed Huthis have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli air strikes last week.
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 3, 2025 - The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen, after Huthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.
In two separate statements nearly 10 hours apart, the Israeli military said missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted, with air raid sirens activated both times.
Both attacks were claimed by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.
According to the military, the first launch marked the first time a missile fired from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Huthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday.
Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said during the day that two missiles were fired at the Tel Aviv area as part of their "initial response to the Israeli aggression against our country".
"Our operations will continue at an escalating pace during the coming period," he added.
The Huthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.
Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports as well as the capital.
