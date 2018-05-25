Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen's Huthis
Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen's Huthis
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 4, 2025

Israel's defence minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen's Huthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.

"The Huthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn -- we will complete all 10 plagues," Israel Katz posted on X.

He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Huthi missiles.

The Huthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels had targeted Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile.

The Iran-backed Huthis have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli air strikes last week.

Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 3, 2025 - The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen, after Huthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.

In two separate statements nearly 10 hours apart, the Israeli military said missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted, with air raid sirens activated both times.

Both attacks were claimed by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

According to the military, the first launch marked the first time a missile fired from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Huthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said during the day that two missiles were fired at the Tel Aviv area as part of their "initial response to the Israeli aggression against our country".

"Our operations will continue at an escalating pace during the coming period," he added.

The Huthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports as well as the capital.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Pacifist Japan struggles to boost troops as China anxiety grows
 Naha, Japan (AFP) Sept 3, 2025
 Sporting dark face paint and clutching a gun, teenage soldier-in-training Takuma Hiyane crawls across a field on Japan's Okinawa, the front line of the nation's defence as anxiety grows over China's territorial ambitions. As the world marks the 80th anniversary of World War II, Japan - which has been officially pacifist since its defeat - is trying to lure more talent into its armed forces. Tokyo began upping its military spending in 2023 and aims to make it two percent of its gross domestic p ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military

 Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
WAR REPORT
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement

 US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers

 Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine

 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

 Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
WAR REPORT
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
WAR REPORT
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
WAR REPORT
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025

 Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'

 UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

 Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
WAR REPORT
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'

 Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

 Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

 China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.