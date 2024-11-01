"No sensitive data related to operational activities appears to have been taken," police said in a statement, saying their findings had been passed to judicial authorities.
They did not give a timeframe but the La Repubblica daily had earlier reported that the interior ministry suffered a cyber-attack between 2024 and 2025.
It reported that Chinese hackers had obtained a list of some 5,000 police officers, many in sensitive roles such as counter-terrorism or tracking Chinese dissidents in Italy.
"The malicious activities were promptly detected by the Postal Police as part of routine security monitoring of the interior ministry's IT systems," the police statement said.
Italy's Postal Police handles cyber-crime.
La Repubblica reported that the discovery of the hack damaged the growing cooperation between Italy and China on drugs, cyber-crime, human trafficking and organised crime.
This had included working together to investigate the activities of warring Chinese mafia groups in the textile hub of Prato, near Florence.
Australia rejects foreign threats after claim of China interference
Sydney (AFP) Feb 19, 2026 - Australia condemned foreign harassment of its residents Thursday after a media report alleged Chinese police had pressured food delivery riders in the country.
Public broadcaster ABC said some Chinese riders with food delivery service HungryPanda in Australia were in a dispute over their pay and conditions.
They discussed protest plans in a group chat on Chinese messaging app WeChat, the ABC said.
Some riders reportedly said police in China then called them directly or warned them through their families not to get involved in protests.
HungryPanda, an Asian food delivery firm founded by a Chinese international student in Britain in 2017, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
"The Australian Government does not tolerate surveillance, harassment, or threats towards any Australian citizens or individuals lawfully in Australia," said a spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs.
Australia's counter foreign interference taskforce was "aware" of the ABC report on HungryPanda riders, the spokesperson said, declining, however, to comment on individual cases.
An unnamed government source told the ABC that the Chinese police may have been trying to prevent Chinese nationals getting involved in protests abroad, or to help the company for some reason.
Australia's spy service said it would not comment on the case.
In its annual threat assessment last year, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said "multiple foreign regimes" attempt to monitor, harass and intimidate Australians and Australian residents.
This month, Australia's federal police charged two Chinese nationals with foreign interference, accusing them of spying on a Buddhist group at the behest of police in China.
The Chinese embassy in Canberra was also asked for its reaction to the HungryPanda report.
