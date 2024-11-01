Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

The Ground Self-Defense Force plans to position its Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, with a reported range of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), in Kumamoto, Kyushu region, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular briefing.
"I have been told that once the necessary preparation has been made, the ministry of defence will brief local residents" about the move, said the top government spokesman.
Japan is attempting to shore up its military capacity as China increases its naval activities in the East China Sea.
It wants to hold its "counter-strike" capacity and use the missiles to hit enemy bases if Japan comes under direct attack.
Japan's ties with Beijing quickly soured after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan.
China views Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force.
Since Takaichi's remark, Beijing has imposed economic pressure on Tokyo and discouraged Chinese nationals from visiting Japan.
Local media said Japan's ground force delivered a launcher for the missiles to Kumamoto overnight without an advance notice to local communities, prompting dozens of opponents to stage a protest in front of a local military base.
Critics of the move say the missiles' deployment could make the area a target of possible enemy attacks.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'
Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
China FM blasts Middle East war, urges US to manage ties
Starmer and Trump hold call about Iran war
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters