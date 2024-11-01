Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 Japan will deploy a batch of long-range, counter-strike missiles in a southwest region near China by the end of March, officials said Monday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force plans to position its Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, with a reported range of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), in Kumamoto, Kyushu region, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular briefing.

"I have been told that once the necessary preparation has been made, the ministry of defence will brief local residents" about the move, said the top government spokesman.

Japan is attempting to shore up its military capacity as China increases its naval activities in the East China Sea.

It wants to hold its "counter-strike" capacity and use the missiles to hit enemy bases if Japan comes under direct attack.

Japan's ties with Beijing quickly soured after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force.

Since Takaichi's remark, Beijing has imposed economic pressure on Tokyo and discouraged Chinese nationals from visiting Japan.

Local media said Japan's ground force delivered a launcher for the missiles to Kumamoto overnight without an advance notice to local communities, prompting dozens of opponents to stage a protest in front of a local military base.

Critics of the move say the missiles' deployment could make the area a target of possible enemy attacks.

