Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Khamenei says Iran 'won't yield' to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment
Khamenei says Iran 'won't yield' to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 23, 2025

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday said the Islamic republic would not give in to pressure to abandon its enrichment of uranium.

Khamenei, in a televised address, also called any talks with the United States a "dead end" that were of no benefit to his country.

His statement came as European powers seeking to reimpose tough sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme met with the Islamic republic's top diplomat, without any signs of a compromise.

"The American side has been adamant that Iran must not have (uranium) enrichment," Khamenei said.

"We did not surrender and we will not. We did not and will not yield to pressure in this matter or any other matter," he added.

The supreme leader went on to say talks with the United States would only bring harm to Iran.

Negotiating with America "not only brings no benefit, but also causes major harm under the current conditions, some of which might even be described as irreparable", he said.

"Let us not forget the experience of these past 10 years, and the other side -- which is the subject of our discussion for now -- is the United States," he continued, referring to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Washington withdrew from three years later.

"This other side consistently breaks promises, lies about everything, deceives and threatens militarily at every opportunity," Khamenei said.

"One cannot negotiate with such a party. In my view, negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue, and perhaps on other issues as well, are a complete dead end."

European countries and the United States suspect the Iranian government of seeking to acquire an atomic bomb. Tehran has vigorously denied that, insisting it has a right to civilian nuclear energy.

Israel in June carried out a major military campaign against Iranian nuclear sites, with President Donald Trump joining by ordering US warplanes to drop bombs on key targets.

The Trump administration, which had long pushed for the reimposition of sanctions, has voiced a willingness to hold talks with Iran, which doubts Washington's sincerity.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran meets Europeans but no breakthrough as Tehran pushes back
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 23, 2025
 European powers seeking to soon reimpose tough sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program met Tuesday with Tehran's top diplomat, but there were no signs of compromise. There was however an agreement to continue talks as the clock ticks on the reimposition of deep sanctions on Iran's economy, even as Iran's supreme leader resisted European pressure. "Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters before the meeting on the sidelines of the UN Gene ... read more
NUKEWARS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
NUKEWARS
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
NUKEWARS
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing

 Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones

 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'

 U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise
NUKEWARS
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
NUKEWARS
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
NUKEWARS
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting
NUKEWARS
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'

 Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.