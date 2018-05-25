Khamenei says Iran 'won't yield' to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Khamenei, in a televised address, also called any talks with the United States a "dead end" that were of no benefit to his country.
His statement came as European powers seeking to reimpose tough sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme met with the Islamic republic's top diplomat, without any signs of a compromise.
"The American side has been adamant that Iran must not have (uranium) enrichment," Khamenei said.
"We did not surrender and we will not. We did not and will not yield to pressure in this matter or any other matter," he added.
The supreme leader went on to say talks with the United States would only bring harm to Iran.
Negotiating with America "not only brings no benefit, but also causes major harm under the current conditions, some of which might even be described as irreparable", he said.
"Let us not forget the experience of these past 10 years, and the other side -- which is the subject of our discussion for now -- is the United States," he continued, referring to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Washington withdrew from three years later.
"This other side consistently breaks promises, lies about everything, deceives and threatens militarily at every opportunity," Khamenei said.
"One cannot negotiate with such a party. In my view, negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue, and perhaps on other issues as well, are a complete dead end."
European countries and the United States suspect the Iranian government of seeking to acquire an atomic bomb. Tehran has vigorously denied that, insisting it has a right to civilian nuclear energy.
Israel in June carried out a major military campaign against Iranian nuclear sites, with President Donald Trump joining by ordering US warplanes to drop bombs on key targets.
The Trump administration, which had long pushed for the reimposition of sanctions, has voiced a willingness to hold talks with Iran, which doubts Washington's sincerity.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing
Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones
Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
|
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike
Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'
Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return
NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters