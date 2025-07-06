Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 6, 2025

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen in public over the weekend for the first time since Israel began its war on Iran on June 13.

The Iranian leader appeared Saturday at the Hosseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini, a mosque in Tehran named after the founder of the Islamic Republic, to lead the commemoration on the eve of Ashura, which marks the anniversary of the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Husayn ibn Ali.

Khamenei, the longest-ruling leader in the Middle East, did not deliver any remarks during the event, Press TV reported, but did call over prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi and whisper something in his ear.

Throughout the brief war, Khamenei reportedly spent his time in a bunker and delivered three televised addresses to the country.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now," Trump said on his Truth Social platform during the brief conflict.

It was later confirmed by CBS News that Israel had the opportunity to assassinate Khamenei but Trump had opposed the plan.

Khamenei's appearance in Tehran was praised by senior Iranian authorities and political figures on social media, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi -- who is in Brazil for the annual BRICS summit.

Separately, Aragachi published remarks he delivered to the summit in which he emphasized Iran's position on the question of Palestine. Instead of a two-state solution that would establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel, Aragachi called for the establishment of a new democratic state that would encompass Israel and Palestine.

"We all know that as long as the Palestinian issue is not resolved in a just manner, their right to self-determination is not guaranteed, and the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians are not stopped, insecurity and tension will not end in our region, and peace and stability will not be established," Aragachi said.

He said that talks for a two-state solution, supported by the United Nations and the former administration of President Joe Biden, "has not reached anywhere" and said that the Israeli government is the biggest impediment to the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers a just solution for Palestine to be a referendum with the participation of all the original inhabitants of Palestine, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims," Aragachi said.

"This is not an unrealistic or out-of-reach solution, just as the apartheid regime in South Africa was stabilized through a referendum and democracy, and not by dividing South Africa into two parts, white and black."

Aragachi said that resolving the Palestinian problem is the primary issue keeping the region from peace and that Iran hopes to see the formation of a single democratic state in which Jews, Muslims and Christians live together in peace.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Nuclear inspectors have left Iran: UN watchdog
 Vienna (AFP) July 4, 2025
 UN nuclear watchdog inspectors left Iran on Friday, according to the agency, which called for the resumption of its "indispensable monitoring" after the Islamic republic officially suspended its cooperation. The suspension came after last month's 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw unprecedented Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and escalated tensions between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "An IAEA team of inspectors today safely depart ... read more
NUKEWARS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
NUKEWARS
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
NUKEWARS
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network

 Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires

 Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
NUKEWARS
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
NUKEWARS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NUKEWARS
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

 Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office

 German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
NUKEWARS
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

 Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts

 Life lessons of the Dalai Lama

 Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.