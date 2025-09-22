Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software

Raptor enables drones to maintain precise navigation and extract accurate ground coordinates using only onboard cameras and Maxar's 3D terrain data, eliminating reliance on satellite signals. Earlier this year, a successful field test in Taiwan demonstrated the software's ability to sustain navigation under GPS-denied conditions.
"Taiwan is rapidly building one of the most advanced UAV industries in the world, and AIDC is one of the companies leading the charge," said Anders Linder, General Manager, International Government at Maxar Intelligence. "Taiwanese UAV manufacturers are acutely aware of the importance of building resilience against GPS jamming, and AIDC has validated the unique capabilities of our Raptor software. By combining our geospatial intelligence with AIDC's aerospace expertise, we'll help Taiwan's UAV industry maintain its forward momentum, accelerating autonomy across warfighting, humanitarian, and commercial operations."
AIDC will oversee Raptor's adoption across Taiwan's UAV supply chain and promote its use through the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunity Alliance (TEDIBOA), which AIDC chairs.
"This collaboration opens a new chapter for precision vision-based positioning in Taiwan's UAV sector," said AIDC President Chin-Ping Tsao. "We will jointly build a Taiwan-focused integration and testing center, highlight GPS-jamming resilience as a core differentiator, and unlock opportunities across Taiwan and the broader Asia market-advancing both defense resilience and commercial value."
Raptor software is lightweight and hardware-agnostic, designed for seamless integration with autonomous platforms. It leverages more than 100 million sq km of Maxar's global 3D terrain data, enabling real-time positioning in low-altitude, nighttime, and GPS-denied missions without additional equipment.
Related Links
Maxar Intelligence
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise
Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace
Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
Germany condemns Russia for drone incursion as Poland invokes NATO Article 4
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
|
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
What to watch at China's massive military parade
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike
Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting
Union to vote on deal to end strike at Boeing defense branch
Two suspected military tech smugglers flee Serbia house arrest
NATO says bolstering eastern flank after Poland drone intrusion
U.S. defense in free fall
US strikes 2nd alleged Venezuelan drug boat as Maduro vows to resist Washington
Chinese defence minister tells US counterpart containing China 'futile'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters