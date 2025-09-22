Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software



Maxar Intelligence has partnered with Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) to integrate its Raptor vision-based navigation software across the country's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector. The collaboration aims to strengthen the reliability of autonomous systems operating in environments where GPS and GNSS signals are denied or jammed.

Raptor enables drones to maintain precise navigation and extract accurate ground coordinates using only onboard cameras and Maxar's 3D terrain data, eliminating reliance on satellite signals. Earlier this year, a successful field test in Taiwan demonstrated the software's ability to sustain navigation under GPS-denied conditions.

"Taiwan is rapidly building one of the most advanced UAV industries in the world, and AIDC is one of the companies leading the charge," said Anders Linder, General Manager, International Government at Maxar Intelligence. "Taiwanese UAV manufacturers are acutely aware of the importance of building resilience against GPS jamming, and AIDC has validated the unique capabilities of our Raptor software. By combining our geospatial intelligence with AIDC's aerospace expertise, we'll help Taiwan's UAV industry maintain its forward momentum, accelerating autonomy across warfighting, humanitarian, and commercial operations."

AIDC will oversee Raptor's adoption across Taiwan's UAV supply chain and promote its use through the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunity Alliance (TEDIBOA), which AIDC chairs.

"This collaboration opens a new chapter for precision vision-based positioning in Taiwan's UAV sector," said AIDC President Chin-Ping Tsao. "We will jointly build a Taiwan-focused integration and testing center, highlight GPS-jamming resilience as a core differentiator, and unlock opportunities across Taiwan and the broader Asia market-advancing both defense resilience and commercial value."

Raptor software is lightweight and hardware-agnostic, designed for seamless integration with autonomous platforms. It leverages more than 100 million sq km of Maxar's global 3D terrain data, enabling real-time positioning in low-altitude, nighttime, and GPS-denied missions without additional equipment.

