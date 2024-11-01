Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 NATO fund backs SatVu thermal intelligence constellation expansion
illustration only

NATO fund backs SatVu thermal intelligence constellation expansion

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Feb 18, 2026

SatVu has closed a 30 million pound funding round to accelerate the build-out of its space-based thermal imaging constellation, bringing its total equity funding to 60 million pounds as it moves from a single-satellite demonstration to a multi-satellite system.

The round includes a strategic investment from the NATO Innovation Fund, alongside British Business Bank, Space Frontiers Fund II with SPARX Asset Management Co. Ltd. as fund manager, and Presto Tech Horizons, reinforcing SatVu's institutional backing as it scales toward sovereign-relevant thermal intelligence capabilities.

SatVu operates as a UK-based thermal intelligence company that uses high-resolution infrared imaging from space to reveal operational activity and infrastructure performance, providing what it describes as "Activity Intelligence" around the clock by detecting heat signatures that are otherwise invisible in conventional imagery.

With the new capital, SatVu plans to place two additional satellites in orbit in 2026 and has initiated contracts for three more, mapping out a path toward a constellation designed to increase revisit frequency and enable persistent monitoring of activity, operational readiness, and patterns of life across the globe.

HotSat-2 and HotSat-3 are planned for launch in 2026, while HotSat-4 and HotSat-5, together with long-lead elements of HotSat-6, are now under contract, securing key components and timelines that SatVu says are critical for delivering its constellation.

The company states that this funding capitalises SatVu through its next value inflection point by supporting near-term launches and accelerating the build-out required for persistent, scalable thermal intelligence, marking a transition from technology demonstration to commercial scaling for defence and sovereign customers.

Camilla Taylor, Chief Financial Officer at SatVu, said the round secures the company's path to execute at scale, highlighting that the firm now has "a clear and credible path to a multi-satellite constellation" and investors aligned with its ambition and pace.

"This round provides the ability to move fast into sustained delivery this year - driving a major value inflection as we scale commercial operations and position the business for its next growth phase," Taylor said.

Anthony Baker, cofounder and CEO of SatVu, framed the company's mission as providing governments with access to intelligence they cannot obtain elsewhere, pointing to high-resolution thermal imagery as a way to reveal activity day and night, including heat signatures from operations inside and around buildings and critical infrastructure.

According to Baker, this thermal data allows governments to assess activity, readiness, and operational change, which he described as "a critical new data layer that matters for defence, security, and sovereign decision-making" in an increasingly contested global environment.

"This investment enables us to scale a UK-built, sovereign thermal capability into a multi-satellite constellation supporting government customers in the UK and across Allied nations worldwide," Baker said, adding that applications range from monitoring critical infrastructure and military supply chains to detecting covert activity and verifying what other sensors cannot.

"This round strengthens our ability to deliver at scale, accelerating our strategy and increasing our agility to respond to evolving defence and security requirements - positioning SatVu to be the partner of choice for nations that cannot afford uncertainty in an increasingly contested world," he added.

Trisha Saxena, Senior Associate at the NATO Innovation Fund, said SatVu's thermal intelligence technology offers governments and businesses across NATO nations a level of detailed data that was not previously available, and described the company as revolutionising the Earth observation market for security, finance and commodities sectors.

"We are pleased to support SatVu as it revolutionises the earth observation market, delivering critical insights to the security, finance and commodities sectors to help safeguard defence and economic activity across the Alliance," Saxena said.

George Mills, Investment Director at British Business Bank, said SatVu has built a unique technology at a time of strong demand for defence innovation, noting that the company has demonstrated the strategic value of its capabilities and that the new funding will help it scale and win further contracts.

SatVu's growth has also been supported by UK government defence innovation programmes, including an ongoing Defence Innovation Loan awarded through the Defence and Security Accelerator, now part of UK Defence Innovation, which has helped crowd in private capital.

Luke Pollard, Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence, said the government is committed to strengthening national security by scaling British small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups that keep the UK's defence industry at the leading edge of innovation.

"Last year we backed SatVu with a defence innovation loan, which has already helped spark 30 million pounds further private investment through this funding round," Pollard said, arguing that support for defence firms through UK Defence Innovation is building British sovereign capabilities and driving economic growth.

SatVu says its high-resolution thermal constellation is being designed for persistence, reliability and global relevance, giving customers a new, trusted layer of insight intended to define what large-scale thermal Earth observation can deliver for defence, security and national infrastructure.

The latest round also includes follow-on participation from existing investors Molten Ventures, which led the round, as well as Adara Ventures, Ridgeline Ventures, NOA, Lockheed Martin, Seraphim Space Fund and Stellar Ventures, reflecting continued confidence from earlier backers.

As governments and allied institutions place increasing emphasis on resilience, readiness and independent intelligence, SatVu positions its sovereign thermal capability as a way to operate at scale and provide a persistent layer of insight that strengthens decision-making across defence, security and critical infrastructure networks.

Related Links
 SatVu
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
NRO expands commercial multi-phenomenology surveillance awards
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 23, 2026
 The National Reconnaissance Office has issued the first three awards under its Strategic Commercial Enhancements Commercial Solutions Opening, advancing the agency's shift toward multi-phenomenology commercial remote sensing capabilities that combine several sensing modalities to support intelligence missions. Under this initial tranche, HEO will provide non-Earth imagery, SatVu will deliver medium wave infrared imagery, and Sierra Nevada Corporation will supply radio frequency capabilities, refle ... read more
SPACEWAR
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
SPACEWAR
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
SPACEWAR
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
SPACEWAR
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
SPACEWAR
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
SPACEWAR
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
SPACEWAR
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
SPACEWAR
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.