 Navy reinstates Rep. Ronny Jackson as rear admiral
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 4, 2025

The U.S. Navy has reinstated Rep. Ronny Jackson's retired rank as rear admiral, three years after he was demoted for his behavior while being the White House physician.

The Texas Republican announced the Navy's decision to reinstate his rank on X, posting the June 13 letter from Navy Secretary John Phelan.

"After finding good cause to reopen your retired grade determination, and upon review of all applicable reports and references, it is my pleasure to inform you, effective immediately, you are hereby reinstated to the retired grade of Rear Admiral (Lower Half) in the United States Navy," Phelan said in the letter.

Jackson served as physician to President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2018 and to President Trump during the first year of his first administration, before retiring from the Navy and then being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Navy then demoted Jackson to the rank of captain in July 2022, following a scathing Pentagon inspector general report that found he "disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated" subordinates while serving as the White House physician, "fostering an environment of fear and demoralization."

It also stated that he had twice inappropriately used alcohol during government trips to the Philippines and Argentina while in charge of medical care for government officials, used Ambien during long overseas flights on government business and made "sexual and denigrating statements" about at least one of his female medical subordinates.

The move is the latest by the Trump administration to seemingly give commendations to those who are loyal to the president.

On his first day in office, Trump issued a mass pardon for the roughly 1,500 people convicted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt, including those who attacked police.

He also appointed several loyalists to key U.S. boards, among other appointments and actions, and last week it was announced that he would award his former personal attorney and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I was, and still am, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, and Joe Biden is a retired old FOOL," Jackson said.

"After the Biden administration's politically motivated attacks against me, I am pleased to share that my military rank has been fully restored."

