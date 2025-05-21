Military Space News
 Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) May 21, 2025

Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely was killed by Israel Defense Forces last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said during a Wednesday evening press conference.

"We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar," Netanyahu added, "and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Mohammed Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom IDF forces cornered and killed during a training mission in southern Gaza on Oct. 16.

Mohammed Sinwar likely died on May 14 while staying at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, CNN reported.

London-based and Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat cited two sources that said Mohammed Sinwar's family was notified of his death two days ago, according to The Jerusalem Post.

His likely death makes him the second Sinwar to lead Hamas and the family's third to die due to the war begun when the designated foreign terrorist organization attacked and killed some 1,200 Israeli civilians and kidnapped 250 others on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel is poised to take full control of the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu told media during the Wednesday evening press conference.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza," Netanyahu said. "At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control."

He said Israel is prepared to end the war upon the return of all remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Ending hostilities also would require Hamas to disarm and overthrow its leadership while President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza is implemented, Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power," he told reporters.

Netanyahu addressed the media as the IDF continued its Operation Gideon push to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

"The IDF struck more than 115 terror targets throughout Gaza from the ground, sea and air," the IDF said Wednesday in a post on X.

"The targets included launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells and additional terrorist infrastructure sites."

Israeli army says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Gaza
Jerusalem (AFP) May 21, 2025 - The Israeli military said Wednesday it had intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, where it has fought Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas since October 7, 2023.

"Following the sirens that sounded in (south Israel's) Lakhish area, one projectile that was identified crossing into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted" by the air force, the military said in a statement, adding no one was wounded by the projectile.

Netanyahu's main statements on the Gaza war, hostages, Iran
Jerusalem (AFP) May 21, 2025 - The main comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin at a Jerusalem press conference on Wednesday in which he discussed the Gaza war and tensions with Iran:

- Gaza hostages -

"There are certainly 20 living hostages remaining, and up to 38 deceased. We will bring them all back."

"If there is an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to bring back more hostages - and I emphasize: a temporary ceasefire - we are prepared for that."

- Iran -

"We hope an agreement can be reached (with the United States) to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. That would mean denying Iran the ability to enrich uranium."

"If such a deal is reached - of course, we would welcome it. But let me be clear: the state of Israel reserves the right to defend itself against a regime that threatens to destroy us."

- Gaza offensive -

"Our forces are taking more and more territory to clear it of terrorists and Hamas terror infrastructure. At the end of this campaign, all of Gaza's territory will be under Israeli security control, and Hamas will be completely defeated."

- Gaza humanitarian crisis -

"To maintain our operational freedom and to ensure our best allies can continue to support us, we must avoid a humanitarian crisis."

- Ending the war -

"I'm ready to end the war under clear conditions that guarantee Israel's security".

"Anyone calling for us to stop fighting before these goals are achieved is essentially calling to leave Hamas in power."

"We must complete three missions in Gaza: eliminate Hamas, free the hostages, and ensure Gaza is set on a new course. We're proceeding decisively, but carefully-to minimize IDF (Israel Defence Force) casualties. This won't take another year and a half, I promise. I won't reveal our plans or timeline-but we are determined to finish this."

