No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'

"We don't have anything scheduled as of now," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a Thursday press briefing. She added that the United States and Iran continue to communicate.
"We are in touch, and if there is a meeting, we will let you know, as we always do," she continued. Leavitt added that she spoke with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday morning about the status of any talks between the two countries.
Witkoff said earlier in the week that his talks with Iranian officials had been "promising," and that he and U.S. officials are "hopeful that we can have a long-term peace agreement that resurrects Iran."
During a NATO summit meeting Wednesday night in The Hague, Trump discussed the possibility of talking with Iranian leaders.
"We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran," Trump told reporters during the summit. "We may sign an agreement, I don't know ... if we got a document it wouldn't be bad. We're going to meet with them, actually. We're going to meet with them."
Trump did not specify who would be in any discussion with Iran if and when they do happen.
During the Thursday press briefing, Leavitt continued on the theme that the United States and its allies have been stressing the need to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The issue came to a head last week when the United States bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, joining efforts by Israel to put a stop to the Tehran's of nuclear program.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
What does NATO's 5% spending deal really mean?
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment
Protesters slam war profiteering, Israel at French air fair
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts
Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?
NATO chief: US 'totally committed' to collective defence pledge
'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters