 No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 26, 2025

The Trump administration and Iran currently have no plans to formally meet, the White House press secretary said Thursday, despite indications from President Donald Trump that the two countries would talk "next week."

"We don't have anything scheduled as of now," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a Thursday press briefing. She added that the United States and Iran continue to communicate.

"We are in touch, and if there is a meeting, we will let you know, as we always do," she continued. Leavitt added that she spoke with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday morning about the status of any talks between the two countries.

Witkoff said earlier in the week that his talks with Iranian officials had been "promising," and that he and U.S. officials are "hopeful that we can have a long-term peace agreement that resurrects Iran."

During a NATO summit meeting Wednesday night in The Hague, Trump discussed the possibility of talking with Iranian leaders.

"We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran," Trump told reporters during the summit. "We may sign an agreement, I don't know ... if we got a document it wouldn't be bad. We're going to meet with them, actually. We're going to meet with them."

Trump did not specify who would be in any discussion with Iran if and when they do happen.

During the Thursday press briefing, Leavitt continued on the theme that the United States and its allies have been stressing the need to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The issue came to a head last week when the United States bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, joining efforts by Israel to put a stop to the Tehran's of nuclear program.

NUKEWARS
