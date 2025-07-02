Planet expands defense partnerships with key AI surveillance contracts



Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has secured four significant contracts in the Defense and Intelligence sector, following its June 2025 earnings report. The new deals underscore rising demand for the company's AI-enhanced satellite data offerings that support critical government operations worldwide.

Among the latest wins, Planet signed a euro 240 million contract underwritten by Germany, which includes a multi-year renewal for PlanetScope data and AI-driven solutions valued annually in the eight figures. This milestone aligns with Planet's strategic shift toward delivering AI-based situational awareness tools for both domestic and international defense clients.

Planet's existing Hybrid Space Architecture agreement with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) was also extended to benefit the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). Under this expansion, Planet will deliver AI-powered alerts and threat monitoring capabilities tailored for regional security missions. These services allow defense agencies to detect and track changes at country-scale granularity.

A separate seven-figure agreement with the U.S. Navy will bolster Maritime Domain Awareness in the Pacific Ocean, expanding Planet's role in naval surveillance and ocean monitoring efforts. Likewise, NATO has selected Planet to provide persistent space-based observation capabilities, also under a seven-figure deal, reinforcing maritime security and early-warning functions.

These contracts follow additional recent wins, including another eight-figure annual contract with a European defense customer focused on PlanetScope and MDA capabilities, as disclosed in a prior earnings call.

Planet's position in the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) program was reaffirmed with a recent contract extension from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), covering daily imaging and tasking services through October 2025.

"The changing geopolitical landscape and modernization of security capabilities are driving unprecedented interest in our solutions," said Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet. "Today's announcements highlight the strong demand for AI-enabled solutions and our data, demonstrated by the multiple contracts with an eight-figure annual contract value."

He added, "Our strategic decision to focus on AI-enabled solutions built on our daily satellite data was clearly the right decision. Nations are showing strong interest in these solutions for 'periphera l vision' - the ability to identify and understand threats across their region."

Planet's expansive dataset includes daily imagery of roughly 150 million square kilometers of land and 20 million square kilometers of key ocean regions. This trove is further enriched by a historical archive containing more than 3,000 images per terrestrial point, enabling customers to identify emergent threats beyond the scope of conventional reconnaissance.

"These wins clearly demonstrate the results of our go-to-market and product focus," said Ashley Johnson, President and CFO. "As shared in our prior earnings call, we're making a strategic shift towards downstream solutions, which is validated with significant customer wins such as those announced today. We look forward to sharing more on our Q2 call."

