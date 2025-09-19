Russian jets violate Estonian air space in 'brazen intrusion'



by Simon Corlett



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 19, 2025



Russian fighter jets on Friday flew into Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, a move the country called a "brazen intrusion."

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna confirmed the "violation of Estonia's airspace," in a statement on X.

"Three Russian MiG-31s entered our airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes. This is an unprecedented and brazen intrusion - clear proof of Russia's growing aggression," Tsahkna said in the post.

"Such actions cannot be tolerated and must be met with swift political and economic pressure."

Tsahkna said Estonia would be summoning Russia's top diplomat to demand an explanation.

The incursion by the Russian supersonic interceptor aircraft marks the fourth such violation of Estonian airspace so far this year.

"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace is unprecedentedly brazen," Tsahkna said in a statement.

"Russia's increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure."

The Russian military had not commented publicly on the report as of noon Friday.

International lawmakers quickly pledged support for Estonia.

"Russia is showing the full extent of its contempt for diplomacy and international law,"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

"Europe stands with Estonia in the face of Russia's latest violation of our airspace. We will respond to every provocation with determination while investing in a stronger Eastern flank. As threats escalate, so too will our pressure. I call on EU leaders to swiftly approve our 19th sanctions package."

The news comes as Russia overnight launched some 90 drones in a major attack on Ukraine.

Related Links

Space War News

