Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2025



Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a mutual defense agreement, deepening their decades-long security partnership as tensions in the region heighten following Israel's attack on Qatar last week.

The agreement was signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," the two countries said in a joint statement.

"The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both."

Both countries said the agreement builds on their nearly eight decades of partnership that is based "on the bond of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity" as well as strategic interests.

The agreement was signed after Israel launched an attack targeting senior Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital of Doha.

The move set off alarm bells throughout the Middle East, and threatened to undermine the trust of Gulf nations in the United States as not only be a reliable ally but a security guarantor.

During a summit on Monday in Doha, Arab and Islamic leaders came together in a sign of solidarity with Qatar.

It also comes several months following a four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

India said Thursday it was aware of the agreement.

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability," Shri Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said in a statement.

"The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."

