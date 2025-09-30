Elbit secures 120 million order for Hermes 900 maritime surveillance UAS



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Sep 30, 2025



Elbit Systems has received a contract worth approximately $120 million to supply its Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial System for long-range maritime surveillance to an international customer. The award underscores sustained global demand for the companys high-performance unmanned capabilities.

The Hermes 900 is Elbits largest MALE platform, designed for multi-mission operations including area dominance and persistent ISTAR across land and maritime domains. Since the first order in 2011, more than 20 customers worldwide have selected the system for operational needs.

"We are proud to be selected once again to provide our Hermes 900 system to a valued international customer. This contract reflects the trust our customers place in our solutions and our commitment to delivering operational superiority. Elbit Systems is a global leader in unmanned aerial systems, and the continued demand for the Hermes 900 underscores our technological edge and operational experience in supporting complex missions across diverse environments."

