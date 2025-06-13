Son of late shah urges Iranians to break with Islamic republic



The son of Iran's late shah appealed Friday to the country's security forces to abandon the cleric-run state, voicing hope for toppling the Islamic republic after Israel launched military strikes.

Reza Pahlavi blamed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for having "dragged Iran into a war" with Israel and described the government in Tehran as "weak and divided."

"It could fall. As I have told my compatriots: Iran is yours and yours to reclaim. I am with you. Stay strong and we will win," he said in a statement.

"I have told the military, police, and security forces: break from the regime. Honor the oath of any honorable serviceman. Join the people."

"To the international community: do not throw yet another lifeline to this dying, terrorist regime," he said.

Pahlavi was crown prince in Iran's pro-Western monarchy, which collapsed in 1979 in a mass revolution that quickly brought to power the clerical establishment that declared an Islamic republic.

Pahlavi, who lives in exile near Washington, says he is not necessarily looking for the restoration of the monarchy and wants to use his name to support the movement for secular democracy.

Israel sees the Islamic republic as an existential threat but was allied with Iran under the late shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Reza Pahlavi has also enjoyed warm relations with Israel, which he toured two years ago.

Iranian diaspora pro-monarchists, waving the old imperial flag, have figured prominently in protests in support of Israel since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Pahlavi has repeatedly described the Islamic republic as frail, including after mass protests broke out in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police who enforce modest dress on women.

Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

Jerusalem (AFP) June 13, 2025 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranians Friday to unite against what he described as an "evil and oppressive regime", telling them Israel was engaged in "one of the greatest military operations in history".

"The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said in a video statement after Israel struck over 200 military and nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion," he added.

"As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom," he said, referring to Israeli strikes that hit targets across Iran, including nuclear sites, killing several top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

"The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker," Netanyahu said in his video published shortly after a salvo of Iranian missiles reached Israel.

"Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you," he said, adding: "This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard."

Netanyahu also promised that "more is on the way", having said earlier that Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes".

Iran called the attack "a declaration of war" and threatened to retaliate by opening "the gates of hell" on Israel.

It first sent about 100 drones towards Israel, many of which were intercepted before reaching the country.

The drones were followed by dozens of missiles, some of which caused physical damage in Israeli cities, and injured at least seven people, according to first responders.

'Avoid escalation': World reacts to Israel strike on Iran

Paris (AFP) June 13, 2025 - World leaders urged restraint on Friday after Israel pounded Iran, striking 100 targets including nuclear and military sites, and killing senior figures.

Here is a roundup of key reactions:

- 'Cannot have nuclear bomb': United States -

US President Donald Trump, told Fox News he was aware Israel was going to conduct strikes on Iran before they happened and said: "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see."

Fox News also reported that "Trump noted the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates."

- 'Maximum restraint': UN -

UN chief Antonio Guterres asked "both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford," according to a spokesperson.

Guterres was "particularly concerned" by Israel's strikes on nuclear installations amid the ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

- 'Unacceptable' and 'unprovoked': Russia -

"Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies, calling the strikes "unacceptable" and "unprovoked", while the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv urged Russians in Israel to leave the country.

- 'Deeply worried': China -

"The Chinese side... is deeply worried about the severe consequences that such actions might bring," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, calling "on relevant parties to take actions that promote regional peace and stability and to avoid further escalation of tensions".

- 'Diplomacy best path forward': EU -

"The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation. Diplomacy remains the best path forward, and I stand ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

- Avoid 'further escalation': Germany -

Germany, which for years expressed concerns about Iran's "advanced nuclear weapons programme", said it was "ready to use all diplomatic means at our disposal to influence the parties to the conflict. The goal must remain that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons".

- 'Dangerous escalation': Hamas -

"This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region," said the Iran-backed, Palestinian militant group, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

- 'Threat to international peace': Iraq -

Iraq strongly condemned the attacks, saying: "This act represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security."

- No 'battleground': Jordan -

"Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict," a government spokesperson told AFP after Jordan closed its airspace.

- 'Dangerous approach': Oman -

Nuclear talks mediator Oman said "calls on the international community to adopt a clear and firm position to put an end to this dangerous approach, which threatens to rule out diplomatic solutions and jeopardise the security and stability of the region".

- 'Strong condemnation': Qatar -

Gaza mediator Qatar expressed "its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack," the Gulf state's foreign ministry said, adding that the "dangerous escalation threatens security and stability of the region and hinders efforts to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions".

- 'Aggressive actions': Turkey -

"Israel must put an immediate end to its aggressive actions that could lead to further conflicts," said Turkey's foreign ministry.

- 'Reduce tensions urgently': UK -

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region."

- 'Legitimate right to defend itself': Yemen's Huthis -

Tehran-backed Huthi rebels said they backed "Iran's full and legitimate right to... develop its nuclear programme" and that "we strongly condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirm its full and legitimate right to respond by all possible means".

