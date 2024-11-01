Strategic Partnership to Advance Real-Time Space Intelligence Services



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 30, 2025



Leonardo S.p.a. and Unibap Space Solutions AB have launched a strategic partnership to develop advanced real-time space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The collaboration targets integration of Unibap's edge computing platforms with Leonardo's future Earth observation infrastructures and enhancement of Unibap's systems to meet demanding mission criteria.

Leonardo is establishing a new Earth observation satellite constellation that will deliver high-resolution radar and optical data from low-Earth orbit. The system includes on-board edge computing and inter-satellite communication capabilities that enable rapid data processing and transmission to ground users for timely operational decisions.

Unibap contributes expertise in autonomous, high-performance edge data processing and onboard storage, reducing reliance on ground stations. The company's iX5 and iX10 platforms, currently in use, are scheduled for expansion with over thirty units expected to reach orbit by 2025.

"Unibap's dual-use strategy, based on developing for the commercial market and adopting to defence applications, requires close cooperation with experienced defence, aerospace and security experts. High-performance edge computing solutions comprising AI applications, software and hardware, require a clear focus on the tactical needs of the warfighters. We see Leonardo as an ideal partner in Unibap's mission to become a trusted defence solution provider," commented Johan Aman, CEO, Unibap Space Solutions.

"By combining Unibap's innovative technology with Leonardo's expertise and know-how in space systems and services, together with Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space, we are opening a new chapter in Europe's ability to deliver autonomous, real-time intelligence solutions from space. Leonardo's upcoming Earth observation constellation will be a cornerstone of this journey, creating new value for institutional and commercial customers worldwide. Innovation and collaboration remain at the core of Leonardo's vision for shaping the future of space," stated Massimo Claudio Comparini, Managing Director of Leonardo's Space Division.

