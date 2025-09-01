Military Space News
TERROR WARS
 Sudan says no evidence of chemical weapons use in Khartoum
Sudan says no evidence of chemical weapons use in Khartoum
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Khartoum (AFP) Sept 3, 2025

Sudan's army-backed government has released a report saying it found no evidence of chemical contamination two months after the United States imposed sanctions over chemical weapons allegations it denies.

"Based on available evidence and data from field measurements, health surveillance systems and official medical reports... there is no evidence of chemical or radioactive contamination in Khartoum state," the health ministry said in a report released this week.

The ministry said the report was based on field tests and forensic reviews carried out since April, when the army regained control of the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In June, Washington imposed sanctions on the army-backed government, accusing the army of using chemical weapons last year in its war against the RSF.

It did not provide details of where or when the alleged chemical weapons attacks took place.

Sudan's army-backed government has repeatedly denied the US allegations, calling them "baseless" and "political blackmail".

The health ministry said there were no reports of mass deaths or symptoms indicative of chemical poisoning. It said forensic pathology teams found no fatalities typically associated with chemical weapons.

The conflict that erupted between the regular army and the RSF in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than 14 million from their homes, according to UN figures.

The RSF too is under US sanctions. In January, the State Department determined that the group had "committed genocide" against some ethnic groups in the western region of Darfur and imposed sanctions on its leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo.

Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TERROR WARS
Genocide scholars association accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 1, 2025
The International Association of Genocide Scholars on Sunday passed a resolution accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which Israeli officials deny. The IAGS resolution cites U.N. statistics that claim more than 59,000 adults and children have died in Gaza without citing how many are Hamas casualties and not civilian casualties. "The government of Israel has engaged in systemic and widespread crimes against humanity, including indiscriminate and deliberate attacks against the c ... read more
TERROR WARS
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military

 Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
TERROR WARS
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement

 US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
TERROR WARS
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers

 Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine

 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

 Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
TERROR WARS
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
TERROR WARS
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
TERROR WARS
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025

 Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'

 UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

 Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
TERROR WARS
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'

 Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

 Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

 China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
TERROR WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.