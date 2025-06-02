Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Taiwan says China deployed 2 aircraft carrier groups, dozens of ships
Taiwan says China deployed 2 aircraft carrier groups, dozens of ships
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) June 2, 2025

China deployed two aircraft carrier groups and dozens of ships in waters north and south of Taiwan last month, a Taiwanese security official said Monday, as Beijing keeps up military pressure on the self-ruled island.

Up to 70 Chinese ships, including navy vessels, were monitored from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea from May 1-27, a security official said on the condition of anonymity.

Beijing has ramped up the deployment of fighter jets and warships around Taiwan in recent years as it pressures Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty over the island.

China has refused to rule out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, leaving the island to face the constant threat of invasion.

"Its military actions and grey-zone activities have included large-scale deployments across the entire island chain, involving comprehensive maximum pressure," the security official said in remarks released Monday.

"On average, there have been between 50 to 70 naval vessels and government ships as well as hundreds of sorties by various military aircraft continuously conducting harassment operations."

Some of the ships passed through the Miyako Strait to the Western Pacific Ocean for "long-distance training, including combined air-sea exercises", the official said.

Another 30 Chinese vessels with no name, documentation or port of registry were detected near Taiwan's Penghu archipelago in the Taiwan Strait on May 19 and had been "deliberately sent to harass", the official said.

And a total of 75 Chinese aircraft were involved in three "combat readiness patrols" near the island during the month, Taiwan's defence ministry figures show.

Asia-Pacific's so-called first island chain links Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines, while the Yellow Sea is west of South Korea -- all partners of the United States and critical to its influence in the region.

- 'More provocative' -

The Taiwanese security official said China's activities in May were "more provocative than previously observed".

In one incident, Tokyo and Beijing exchanged diplomatic protests each accusing the other of "violating" national airspace, after a Chinese helicopter and coast guard vessels faced off with a Japanese aircraft around disputed islands.

The Chinese actions were a demonstration of "military expansion" and were aimed at controlling the "entire island chain and improving their capabilities", the official said.

China's deployment coincided with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's speech on May 20 marking his first year in office and came ahead of an annual security forum in Singapore at the weekend.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth told the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was "credibly preparing" to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia.

Beijing, which did not send its Defence Minister Dong Jun to the summit, warned Washington "should not play with fire".

"It felt like they were in a state where they could announce something at any moment, trying to seize on some opportunity or excuse to act," the Taiwanese official said of the Chinese.

China has carried out several large-scale military drills around Taiwan since Lai took office.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Vance to Naval Academy grads: 'Country needs you now more than ever'
 Washington DC (UPI) May 23, 2025
Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday addressed the 1,048 graduates of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., telling them, "Your country needs you now more than ever." During the ceremony, Marine 2 circled Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and there was Blue Angels flyover. During the ceremony, Vance, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to the Iraq War, watched as 786 men and women received Navy assignments and 262 went to graduates who now will serve in the Marines. ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
FLOATING STEEL
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
FLOATING STEEL
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
FLOATING STEEL
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
FLOATING STEEL
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
FLOATING STEEL
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs

 Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
FLOATING STEEL
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'

 Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.