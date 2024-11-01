Trump says Russia, China have secretly tested nuclear weapons

"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it," he told CBS's "60 Minutes" program, in an interview released Sunday.
"I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test," he said, adding North Korea and Pakistan to the list of nations allegedly testing their arsenals.
Confusion has surrounded Trump's order that the United States begin testing, particularly if he meant conducting the country's first nuclear explosion since 1992.
The 79-year-old Republican first made his surprise announcement by social media post on Thursday, minutes before entering a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.
The announcement came in the wake of Russia saying it had tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, and a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone.
Asked directly if he planned for the United States to detonate a nuclear weapon for the first time in more than three decades, Trump told CBS: "I'm saying that we're going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes."
No country other than North Korea is known to have conducted a nuclear detonation for decades.
Russia and China have not carried out such tests since 1990 and 1996 respectively.
Pressed on the topic, Trump said: "They don't go and tell you about it."
"As powerful as they are, this is a big world. You don't necessarily know where they're testing."
"They test way underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration," he added.
Asked about the comments Monday, China's foreign ministry denied conducting nuclear weapons tests.
As a "responsible nuclear-weapons state, China has always... upheld a self-defence nuclear strategy and abided by its commitment to suspend nuclear testing", spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press conference in Beijing.
She added that China hopes the United States will "take concrete actions to safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime and maintain global strategic balance and stability".
Trump's energy secretary on Sunday downplayed that the United States was planning to set off a nuclear explosion.
"I think the tests we're talking about right now are system tests. These are not nuclear explosions," Chris Wright said in a Fox News interview.
"These are what we call 'non-critical explosions,' so you're testing all the other parts of a nuclear weapon to make sure they deliver the appropriate geometry and they set up the nuclear explosion," he said.
The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.
