Trump says he's ordered US to start nuclear weapons testing

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that specifically referenced Russia and China.
Trump also noted the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country, praising his own efforts to do "a complete update and renovation of existing weapons."
He added that "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years."
Trump did not provide further details on the testing except that the "process will begin immediately."
Trump is in South Korea to meet with Xi, as the leaders of the world's top two economies come face-to-face for the first time in the Republican president's second term.
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Busan, South Korea (AFP) Oct 30, 2025 - President Donald Trump announced Thursday the resumption of US nuclear weapons testing, minutes ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in six years on easing their trade war.
The move comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote on Truth Social en route to his talks with Xi in Busan, South Korea.
Trump added that in terms of nuclear weapons stockpiles, China was a "distant third" behind the United States and Russia "but will be even in 5 years."
The US leader's latest missive broadened the stakes for his talks with Xi.
The world's two top economies' trade tussle -- encompassing everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees -- has rocked markets and gummed up supply chains for months.
Following productive preparatory talks by top officials, Trump said on Wednesday on his way to South Korea that "a lot of problems are going to be solved" in a "great meeting".
"We have been talking to them, we're not just walking into the meeting cold... I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually," he said.
China's foreign ministry was more cautious, saying that Xi and Trump would have "in-depth" talks on "major issues".
"We are willing to work together with the US side to ensure that this meeting yields positive outcomes, provides new guidance and injects new momentum into the stable development of China-US relations," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
Trump indicated that the agreement would include lowering 20 percent tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans.
Of particular importance to Trump -- with an eye on US farmers -- is whether China will resume purchases of American soybeans.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after the run-up talks in Malaysia that Beijing had agreed to "substantial" purchases.
Another major issue is export controls on rare earths announced by Beijing this month that prompted Trump to call the Xi summit into question.
Beijing holds a virtual monopoly on these materials, which are essential for sophisticated electronic components across a range of industries.
"There are still many unresolved issues between the two countries, given the complexity and sheer volume of their trade ties," said Yue Su at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
"The easiest wins could include removing port fees for ships or lifting some fentanyl-related tariffs, which fall fully under presidential authority. China, in turn, could agree to purchase more US commodities to show goodwill," Su told AFP.
- Crowning achievement -
The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of 21 countries in Gyeongju including the leaders of Japan, Australia and Canada.
It is the final stop on an Asia tour that saw Trump showered with praise and gifts, including a replica of an ancient Korean golden crown.
In Japan, new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and gave him a putter and a gold-plated golf ball.
However, Trump's hopes of a re-run of his 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone frontier appear to have dashed.
Trump said though that they would meet in the "not too distant future" and that he would like to "straighten out" tensions between North and South Korea.
On Thursday, he hailed the military alliance with South Korea as "stronger than ever" and said he had given the green-light for Seoul to build a nuclear powered submarine.
- Taiwan surprise -
Even if Xi and Trump come to an agreement, it will not bring a halt to their nations' fierce economic, technological and strategic rivalry.
But the Republican leader will be able to flaunt his skills as a negotiator at a time when US households are growing impatient with persistent inflation.
A reconciliation in South Korea would also offer Trump the prospect of a lavish visit to China, similar to the one he made during his first term in 2017.
One surprise could be if Xi brings up Taiwan, with speculation that Beijing might press Trump to water down US backing for the self-ruled island.
Since 1979, Washington has recognised Beijing over Taipei as the sole legitimate Chinese power, even though the United States remains Taiwan's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier.
burs-stu/hmn
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi
Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters