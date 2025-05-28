Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
 By Shaun Tandon and Danny Kemp with Ramin Khanizadeh in Tehran
 Washington (AFP) May 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off from striking Iran as he voiced optimism about nuclear talks his administration is holding with Tehran.

Iran said that it may consider allowing Americans to inspect its facilities as part of the United Nations nuclear watchdog if a deal is reached.

Trump, asked if he had told Netanyahu in a call next week not to take any action that could disrupt the diplomacy, said: "Well, I'd like to be honest, yes I did."

Pressed on what he told the Israeli premier, Trump replied: "I just said I don't think it's appropriate, we're having very good discussions with them."

He added: "I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution.

"I think they want to make a deal, and if we can make a deal, save a lot of lives."

Tehran and Washington have in recent weeks held five rounds of talks focused on the issue -- their highest-level contact since Trump in 2018 withdrew from a previous deal negotiated by former president Barack Obama.

Trump on a visit to Qatar earlier in May voiced optimism at reaching a new agreement with Iran that avoids military conflict.

Israel sees cleric-ruled Iran, which supports Hamas militants in Gaza, as its top enemy. Israel has repeatedly threatened strikes on its nuclear facilities, after pummelling Iranian air defenses in rare direct combat.

- 'Reconsider accepting Americans' -

Iran denies Western charges that it is seeking a nuclear weapon, insisting its program is solely for peaceful, civilian purposes.

Trump, withdrawing from the Obama-era deal in 2018, imposed sweeping sanctions that include pressuring all countries not to buy Iranian oil.

"Countries that were hostile to us and behaved unprincipledly over the years -- we have always tried not to accept inspectors from those countries," Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told reporters, referring to staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Tehran "will reconsider accepting American inspectors through the agency" if "an agreement is reached, and Iran's demands are taken into account," he said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, currently on an official visit to Oman, thanked the Gulf state for its mediation efforts between the longtime adversaries, which have had no formal diplomatic ties since 1979.

Iranian Foreign Minister and top negotiator Abbas Araghchi, who is accompanying Pezeshkian in Oman, said that "the date for the new round of negotiations will probably be clarified within the next few days."

While welcoming the negotiations, Iranian officials have repeatedly declared uranium enrichment "non-negotiable." Trump administration officials have publicly insisted that Iran not be allowed to enrich any uranium -- even at low levels for civilian purposes, as allowed under Obama's 2015 deal.

"The continuation of enrichment in Iran is an inseparable part of the country's nuclear industry and a fundamental principle for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters.

"Any proposal or initiative that contradicts this principle or undermines this right is unacceptable."

Iran currently enriches uranium up to 60 percent -- the highest level of any non-nuclear weapons state. That rate is still below the 90 percent threshold required for a nuclear weapon, but far above the 3.67 percent limit set under the 2015 deal.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Trump calls Iran-US nuclear talks 'very, very good'
 Morristown, United States (AFP) May 25, 2025
 US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the latest negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program as "very, very good." Speaking on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One, Trump hailed "real progress, serious progress" following a fifth round of nuclear talks, which wrapped up in Rome on Friday. The Oman-mediated talks, which began in April, are the highest-level contact between the countries since the United States quit a landmark 2015 nucle ... read more
NUKEWARS
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
NUKEWARS
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
NUKEWARS
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
NUKEWARS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
NUKEWARS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.