Trump warns Iran of 'very traumatic' outcome if no nuclear deal

Speaking a day after he hosted Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said he hoped for a result "over the next month" from Washington's negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.
"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal," Trump told reporters.
"This will be very traumatic for Iran if they don't make a deal."
Trump -- who is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to pressure Iran -- recalled the US military strikes he ordered on Tehran's nuclear facilities during Israel's 12-day war with Iran in July last year.
"We'll see if we can get a deal with them, and if we can't, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them," Trump said.
Netanyahu had traveled to Washington to push Trump to take a harder line in the Iran nuclear talks, particularly on including the Islamic Republic's arsenal of ballistic missiles.
But the Israeli and US leaders apparently remained at odds, with Trump saying after their meeting at the White House on Wednesday that he had insisted the negotiations should continue.
- 'General skepticism' -
Netanyahu said in Washington on Thursday before departing for Israel that Trump believed he was laying the ground for a deal.
"He believes that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they surely understand they made a mistake last time when they didn't reach an agreement, may create the conditions for achieving a good deal," Netanyahu said, according to a video statement from his office.
But the Israeli premier added: "I will not hide from you that I expressed general skepticism regarding the quality of any agreement with Iran."
Any deal "must include the elements that are very important from our perspective," Netanyahu continued, listing Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for armed groups such as the Palestinian movement Hamas, Yemen's Houthi rebels and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"It's not just the nuclear issue," he said.
Despite their differences on Iran, Trump signaled his strong personal support for Netanyahu as he criticized Israeli President Isaac Herzog for rejecting his request to pardon the prime minister on corruption charges.
"You have a president that refuses to give him a pardon. I think that man should be ashamed of himself," Trump said on Thursday.
Trump has repeatedly hinted at potential US military action against Iran following its deadly crackdown on protests last month, even as Washington and Tehran restarted talks last week with a meeting in Oman.
The last round of talks between the two foes was cut short by Israel's war with Iran and the US strikes.
So far, Iran has rejected expanding the new talks beyond the issue of its nuclear program. Tehran denies seeking a nuclear weapon, and has said it will not give in to "excessive demands" on the subject.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
Will Takaichi's win calm strained Japan-China ties?
Bangladesh elections test ties with India as China deepens outreach
Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year'
Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters