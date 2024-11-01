Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Trump warns US to end support for Iraq if Maliki returns

Trump warns US to end support for Iraq if Maliki returns

By Shaun TANDON
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 27, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to end all US support for Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki, a former prime minister with ties to Iran, returns to the post.

Trump, in his latest blatant intervention in another country's politics, said that Iraq would make a "very bad choice" with Maliki, who has been nominated as prime minister by the largest Shiite bloc.

"Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq," he said.

"If we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote, adopting his slogan at home.

Maliki left power in 2014 following pressure from the United States, which blamed his nakedly sectarian Shiite agenda for giving rise to the Islamic State group of ultra-violent Sunni extremists.

The United States wields key leverage over Iraq as its oil export revenue is largely held at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, in an arrangement reached after the 2003 US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Oil sales account for around 90 percent of Iraqi government revenues.

Trump's statement came days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced similar concerns in a telephone call with the incumbent prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The United States had also sent a letter to Iraqi politicians saying that Washington views Maliki negatively, political sources said.

- Delay in parliament -

By convention, a Shiite Muslim has been prime minister since the fall of Saddam, who ruthlessly repressed the Shiite majority in Iraq.

On Saturday, the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite parties with varying ties to Iran that holds a parliamentary majority, endorsed Maliki.

Normally he would then be nominated by the president, who holds a largely ceremonial role.

Iraq's parliament was set to elect a president on Tuesday but the vote was abruptly delayed.

The presidency traditionally goes to a Kurd, and the official INA press agency said that the two main Kurdish parties had requested more time to come to a consensus on a candidate.

Before Trump's open call to dump Maliki, an Iraqi political source said that the Coordination Framework was set on moving forward with the nomination, believing that Maliki could eventually allay Washington's concerns.

A pro-Iranian government in Iraq would be a rare boon for Tehran's Shiite clerical state after it suffered major setbacks at home and in the region.

The Islamic republic has killed thousands of Iranians since mass protests erupted in late December in one of the largest threats to the clerics' rule since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Since suffering the October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel has hit Iran both with strikes inside the country and heavy blows against Tehran's Lebanese ally Hezbollah, while Iran lost its main Arab ally with the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

The United States has enjoyed smooth relations with Sudani, who has worked quietly to prevent violence by Iraqi Shiite armed groups tied to Iran.

Sudani has also cooperated with the United States to bring into Iraq a caravan of Islamic State prisoners from Syria, where the army recently moved on Kurdish fighters who had run the detention camps.

Even during Sudani's term, Maliki annoyed the then US administration of Joe Biden by helping push through a harsh anti-LGBTQ law.

The United States has long intervened in other countries, but Trump has broken precedent by meddling openly.

Trump has backed fellow right-wing candidates in elections in Poland, Romania and Honduras, where the Trump-backed winner was inaugurated Tuesday.

Trump earlier this month ordered a deadly military operation into Venezuela that removed leftist president Nicolas Maduro, a longtime US nemesis.

burs-sct/dw

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 26, 2026
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iraq on Sunday against a pro-Iranian government as the expected return of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister stirs Washington's concern. Maliki, who left power in 2014 following heated pressure from the United States, has been chosen by Iraq's largest Shiite bloc, which would put him in line to be nominated prime minister. Rubio, in a telephone call with incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, voiced hope the next government will work to make Ira ... read more
IRAQ WARS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
IRAQ WARS
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
IRAQ WARS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
IRAQ WARS
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
IRAQ WARS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
IRAQ WARS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
IRAQ WARS
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

 China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy
IRAQ WARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.