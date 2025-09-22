Two Scandinavian airports temporarily shutter over drone sightings



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 22, 2025



Two Scandinavian airports shuttered on Monday due to drone sightings, raising concerns about aviation safety in Europe amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Copenhagen Airport, Scandinavia's largest, reopened early Tuesday, though it is warning passengers in a statement that "there will be delays and some cancelled departures."

The airport suspended service earlier Monday after "2-3 large drones" were seen flying in the airspace, Copenhagen Police said in a social media statement.

"The police remain present around the airport, as drones have been observed," it added.

Deputy Police Inspector Jakob Hansen told reporters that it wasn't known where the drones came from or where they flew to after entering the airport's airspace.

"We wish we knew where they were at this time, but we are operating based on what the situation is right now," he said.

The incident in Copenhagen came after Norway's Oslo Airport closed Monday evening, though it has also since reopened.

The Eastern Police District said in a statement that two foreign nationals have been arrested "for flying drones within the restricted zone."

Though little information has been released about the incidents, including the types of drones involved, it comes amid an increase in Russian aircrafts violating the airspace of several European nations, including via drones.

Estonia, Poland and Romania have recently lodged complaints with Russia over such violations, with Warsaw having to shoot down three of at least 19 drones that had breached its airspace overnight on Sept. 9.

