U.S. firm Leidos expanding Royal Navy's autonomous fleet



by Mike Heuer



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 4, 2025



Virginia-based Leidos is expanding the Royal Navy's autonomous fleet with a medium-sized craft to support the rapid tactical deployment of commando forces.

Leidos announced it has designed and produced 24 autonomous medium surface-insertion craft that can deploy commando strike teams, light tactical-mobility platforms, offboard systems and medium combat loads from long range.

"Sea Dagger represents a pivotal step in equipping the U.K.Commando Force with the capability to operate with greater agility, survivability and intent in a complex and congested maritime environment," said Adam Clarke, Leidos U.K. & Europe senior vice president and chief executive officer, in a news release.

"The Leidos design reflects our commitment to delivering resilient, future-ready platforms that can adapt to the complexities of modern warfare, ensuring capability, availability and operational advantage from day one," Clarke said.

The Sea Dagger can exceed 40 knots and is the first craft of its size to combine speed, range, vehicle delivery and adaptable modular mission systems in a single autonomous craft, according to Leidos.

Leidos developed the Sea Dagger as part of the U.K. Commando Force program, which is a fully enclosed craft that can operate in coastal and shallow-water areas.

The Sea Dagger is a fully enclosed, medium-sized vessel that is equipped with a bow-mounted ramp for the rapid loading and unloading of commando troops and equipment during military operations.

Its design incorporates artificial intelligence, high-tech sensors, weapons and command-and-control capabilities to create an autonomous fastcraft that is the culmination of 30 years of fast-craft development.

The Sea Dagger "helps ensure the [U.K. Commando Force] can respond quickly with the tools, training and systems needed to face the evolving threats and demands of modern conflict," according to Leidos.

The autonomous maritime platform is similar to those that U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recently said the U.S. Navy needs to modernize its fleets and address national defense needs.

Caudle told the Senate Armed Services Committee such craft are needed to modernize the Navy during a July 24 confirmation hearing ahead of the admiral being elevated to the nation's chief of naval operations.

