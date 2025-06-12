Military Space News
 US says airstrike killed Islamic State official in Syria
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 12, 2025

The US military announced Thursday that a recent airstrike had killed an Islamic State group official in northwest Syria.

In a post to social media, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces "conducted a precision airstrike in northwest Syria killing Rakhim Boev, a Syria-based ISIS official," using another name for IS.

The post on X said Boev was "involved in planning external operations threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and civilians."

The accompanying image depicts an SUV vehicle with a bashed-in windshield and roof.

AFP previously reported that two people were killed in separate drone strikes Tuesday, on a car and a motorcycle, in the northwestern bastion of the Islamist former rebels who now head the Syrian government.

A call to CENTCOM seeking confirmation that the incidents are related was not immediately returned.

The twin drone strikes in the Idlib region mirror the US-led coalition's past strikes on jihadists in the area.

During a meeting in Riyadh last month, US President Donald Trump called on his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa to help Washington prevent a resurgence by IS.

 US military officials announced Wednesday the detention of an Islamic State group (IS) leader during international coalition operations in Iraq and Syria which also killed two other operatives. US Central Command wrote on X that the operations, conducted from May 21 to 27, "served to disrupt and degrade" IS's ability to "reconstitute, plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians and US and partner forces in the region." In the course of supporting six operations in the ongoing campaign, ... read more
