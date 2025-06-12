US says airstrike killed Islamic State official in Syria

In a post to social media, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces "conducted a precision airstrike in northwest Syria killing Rakhim Boev, a Syria-based ISIS official," using another name for IS.
The post on X said Boev was "involved in planning external operations threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and civilians."
The accompanying image depicts an SUV vehicle with a bashed-in windshield and roof.
AFP previously reported that two people were killed in separate drone strikes Tuesday, on a car and a motorcycle, in the northwestern bastion of the Islamist former rebels who now head the Syrian government.
A call to CENTCOM seeking confirmation that the incidents are related was not immediately returned.
The twin drone strikes in the Idlib region mirror the US-led coalition's past strikes on jihadists in the area.
During a meeting in Riyadh last month, US President Donald Trump called on his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa to help Washington prevent a resurgence by IS.
