UT partners with Y-12 to establish national security prototype center
 by Jennifer Johnson for UT News
 Knoxville TTN (SPX) Jun 04, 2025

Officials with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex for the National Nuclear Security Administration, signed an agreement May 30 to collaborate on initiatives that enhance national security.

As part of that collaboration, the partners will develop a National Security Prototype Center in Oak Ridge to solve complex manufacturing problems.

"The National Security Prototype Center will turn innovative ideas into qualified prototypes that will provide solutions for the nuclear deterrence, national security and nuclear energy sectors," said CNS President and CEO Rich Tighe. "Y-12's demonstrated experience in high-precision classified manufacturing and UT's expertise in next-generation materials and manufacturing are a perfect fit to advance national and energy security imperatives."

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman agreed, "UT is well positioned to contribute a unique set of research strengths and capabilities to the center, including advanced materials, integrated manufacturing, nuclear energy and security, and AI," she said. "This partnership with Y-12 is one of many we have with the nation's premier manufacturer of nuclear material for national security. As Tennessee's flagship research-intensive institution, our commitment to supporting and advancing national security through partnerships like this will greatly benefit our region and the nation."

In addition to establishing the National Security Prototype Center, the agreement will allow Y-12 and UT to collaborate in other areas:

Recruiting a Distinguished Chair for National Security Manufacturing to lead the NSPC program and implement effective collaborations. The position will hold a joint appointment at UT and Y-12.

Creating shared facilities to advance NSPC objectives; UT and Y-12 will create shared facilities to house collaborative NSPC programs supported by the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy.

Leveraging emerging technologies such as digital twins and extended reality for high-consequence industries. Both parties intend to play a national leadership role in the development and deployment of these technologies in high-consequence environments such as nuclear material and energy production and emergency response.

Delivering hands-on education and training programs for the nation's future-ready nuclear energy, security and national defense workforce. Programs will include science, technology, engineering, mathematics and areas related to skilled technical work and will be flexible and responsive to employer needs.

"The capabilities and resources of Y-12 and UT are a perfect match to further the center's objectives, including leveraging emerging technologies, including extended reality, for high-consequence industries and developing the workforce for nuclear weapons intelligence," said Mary Helen Hitson, NNSA Y-12 field office manager. "The work that will take place at the National Security Prototype Center is vitally important to the security of our nation and the world. I look forward to witnessing the fruits of this collaboration."

NUKEWARS
