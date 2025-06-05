Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Ukraine officer tells US that Russia plots big advances
Ukraine officer tells US that Russia plots big advances
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 5, 2025

A Ukrainian military officer told the United States on Wednesday that Russian forces are preparing major advances into next year, including aiming to cut off Black Sea access, as Kyiv pushes for stronger pressure against Moscow.

A senior Ukrainian delegation was visiting Washington just as President Donald Trump said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin warned him by telephone of major retaliation over a daring Ukraine drone strike deep into Russia.

Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who served on the frontlines until President Volodymyr Zelensky in November named him as deputy head of the president's office, presented what he said were findings from Ukrainian military intelligence.

Speaking to reporters after briefing US lawmakers and officials, Palisa said that Russia has set a goal of seizing by the end of September the entirety of Donetsk and Lugansk -- two of the four regions that Russia has claimed to have annexed, and which feature in a Russian proposal that Ukraine terms an ultimatum.

By the end of the year, Russia wants to establish a buffer zone along the Ukraine-Russia border, Palisa said.

"It's interesting, but they have plans even for 2026. The plan for next year is to occupy the whole part of Ukraine which is situated on the left bank of the Dnipro River," he said.

The goal is to "occupy Odessa region and Mykolaiv region, to cut Ukraine's access to the Black Sea," he said.

He did not specify the sources of his assertions.

The Black Sea is militarily and economically critical for Ukraine and a major route for shipments of grain to the developing world.

The vast Dnipro runs through the capital Kyiv and flows to the Black Sea, bisecting Ukraine, whose historical legitimacy has been questioned by Putin.

Palisa said the purported intelligence findings on Russia showed "what they think in reality."

"Unfortunately, they are not speaking about peace. They are preparing for war," he said.

Top Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak, who led the delegation to Washington, encouraged US lawmakers to move forward on a new sanctions bill to "increase the pressure on Russia."

"It's necessary to create the right atmosphere that Russia will go to negotiation -- but go not to make a show, but concrete and real negotiation," Yermak said.

Yermak met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has repeatedly warned that Trump -- who took office vowing quickly to end the war and who briefly cut off support to Ukraine -- is losing patience with Putin.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Iraq condemns 'repeated Israeli attacks' on Lebanon
 Baghdad (AFP) June 1, 2025
 Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon as he hosted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, on his first visit to Baghdad since taking office. Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that ended more than a year of conflict - including two months of open war - with militant group Hezbollah, which emerged severely weakened. Lebanese authorities reported on Sunday the third deadly Israeli raid on the country's south in four ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
WAR REPORT
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
WAR REPORT
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
WAR REPORT
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
WAR REPORT
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
WAR REPORT
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'

 In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs

 Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'

 Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas
WAR REPORT
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'

 Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.