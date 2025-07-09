Ukraine says held two Chinese citizens suspected of spying

The SBU "detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv who were attempting to illegally export secret documentation on the Ukrainian RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China," it said in a statement.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires
Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office
German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters