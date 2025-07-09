Military Space News
 Ukraine says held two Chinese citizens suspected of spying
Ukraine says held two Chinese citizens suspected of spying
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 9, 2025

Ukraine's security service SBU said Wednesday it had detained two Chinese nationals who tried to smuggle navy missile technology out of the war-torn country.

The SBU "detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv who were attempting to illegally export secret documentation on the Ukrainian RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China," it said in a statement.

WAR REPORT
