Ukraine says held two Chinese citizens suspected of spying



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 9, 2025



Ukraine's security service SBU said Wednesday it had detained two Chinese nationals who tried to smuggle navy missile technology out of the war-torn country.

The SBU "detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv who were attempting to illegally export secret documentation on the Ukrainian RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China," it said in a statement.

